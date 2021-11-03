EDITORIAL: Ending Taiwan’s diplomatic isolation

Fifty years ago, on Oct. 25, 1971, the Republic of China (ROC) was unceremoniously ejected from the UN and forced to cede its seat on the Security Council to the People’s Republic of China (PRC). For a time, it had seemed possible that Taiwan and China might be able to coexist within the UN. During the 1960s, the idea of “dual representation” was floated by Washington — which would have kept Taipei and Beijing at the UN, with China taking over the ROC’s seat on the Security Council. However, this was shunned by then-president Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石), who said: “Gentlemen do