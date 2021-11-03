The People’s Republic of China (PRC) weaponizes economic development zones to undermine Taiwan’s national sovereignty by placing Special Economic Zones (SEZs) in or near the last remaining bastions of Taiwanese support overseas to sway public opinion away from the nation. Of the 6,500 SEZs worldwide, 2,500 are within China. What most people do not realize is that there are an additional 500 such zones outside of China. As of this year, Nicaragua tenuously continues to diplomatically recognize the Republic of China (ROC). This is perhaps why PRC state enterprises are investing so much money into Nicaraguan economic development projects. Chinese billionaire Wang Jing
Anyone who has lived in Taiwan very long quickly sees that October is a month of posturing, irony and anomalies. This year’s October not only met that mark, but was rich in overtones and humor. Oct. 1 is the National Day of the People’s Republic of China (PRC), formally established in 1949, and so the month always begins with PRC posturing. This October, Chinese president Xi Jinping (習近平) reiterated China’s worn out claims on how it must reunite what really had never been united in the first place. As backstory, Xi’s Chinese Communist Party (CCP) was founded in 1921, a
Fifty years ago, on Oct. 25, 1971, the Republic of China (ROC) was unceremoniously ejected from the UN and forced to cede its seat on the Security Council to the People’s Republic of China (PRC). For a time, it had seemed possible that Taiwan and China might be able to coexist within the UN. During the 1960s, the idea of “dual representation” was floated by Washington — which would have kept Taipei and Beijing at the UN, with China taking over the ROC’s seat on the Security Council. However, this was shunned by then-president Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石), who said: “Gentlemen do
Chinese state media on Tuesday criticized US talk show host John Oliver for a satirical sketch that offered a brief history of Taiwan and explained its political situation. That a US talk show that delivers its message through satire discussed Taiwan highlights the ridiculous nature of Taiwan’s plight — in which Taiwanese cannot represent themselves at international organizations due to pressure from the People’s Republic of China (PRC), despite the nation never having been ruled by the PRC. In an op-ed, the Global Times said that President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and her Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) are damaging the “status quo” in