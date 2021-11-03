[ LETTER ]

Taipei regulations bizarre

I find it bizarre and ironic that the same day an article reports that the Taipei mayor wants to implement vaccine passports distinguishing between vaccinated and unvaccinated people (“Taipei’s Ko Wen-je touts vaccine passport plan,” Oct. 31, page 1), another article illustrates that vaccinated people can get COVID-19 anyway, and also pass it on to others, making any vaccine passport irrelevant.

The only hope people have who are vaccinated is that they themselves, although they might get the virus, will not die from it (“COVID-19: Seven COVID-19 cases reported,” Oct. 31, page 2).

Meanwhile, more and more studies are showing that those who recover from the virus and have natural immunity are much better protected from future variants and less likely to get reinfected and pass it on to others, yet government officials like Taipei’s mayor seem almost obsessively focused on vaccines.

Joel Linton

Yilan