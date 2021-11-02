EDITORIAL: Not caught unaware by inflation

The government and the central bank should prepare for a run-up in the consumer price index (CPI) and prevent inflation from overshooting the bank’s target as new signs emerge of a higher risk of inflation.

The causes behind recent increases in consumer prices are more complicated than those in previous times.

Rising global crude oil prices usually trigger inflation. Compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic and gridlock at global ports, higher oil prices have driven up prices for electronics, such as computers, while manufacturers face higher component and transportation costs.

Many local vehicle distributors have raised prices, and those that have not yet done so are expected from this month to increase the prices of new models by 3 to 5 percent, as the spiraling costs of computer chips and shipping become unsustainable.

Inflationary pressures are hitting households as high prices for food products and daily essentials have spread from cooking oil, flour and pork to tissues and diapers. Some food brands are attemping to control costs by shrinking packaging sizes while maintaining prices.

In response to lawmakers’ concern over a jump in the CPI, central bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) yesterday said that consumer prices “remain in check” and should be a short-term issue. The spike in inflation is primarily linked to the uptick in global crude oil prices and pricey imported goods, he said.

Yang said he believes that the high inflation is temporary and should subside next year after global crude oil prices fall from about US$85 per barrel to back below US$75 per barrel. The central bank has predicted that inflation should slide this quarter after reaching a plateau in the previous quarter.

To reflect the increase in global crude oil prices, CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC) on Sunday said that it would increase fuel prices this week — the fifth consecutive week — with the price for 95-octane unleaded gasoline climbing to NT$31.7 per liter, the highest in about seven years. CPC said that it has absorbed some of the costs and has yet to fully pass the increases on to consumers.

Yang likely made his comments with the aim of curbing price speculation, as he echoed US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen’s view that inflation in the US would remain high until the middle of next year.

However, an increasing number of central bank governors are worried that high inflation might last longer, with some central banks tightening monetary policies to stall price inflation, as they prioritize inflation control over supporting economic recovery.

Yang’s comments might not sound like a persuasive argument to most consumers, as many people are feeling the pinch of price increases. Similarly, the likelihood of a decline in prices for daily essentials after a fall in global crude oil prices seems remote.

An upward spiral in local housing prices might prove to be another indicator of quickening inflation as real estate is considered an effective hedge against inflation.

Housing transactions last month rose 5 percent from September, or 8 percent from last year, data from housing broker H&B Realty showed, despite the central bank tightening credit controls in September on second-home mortgages in specific areas and on purchases of plots of land, especially in industrial parks.

Even though Yang told lawmakers yesterday that strong export orders and local manufacturers’ need for new factories accounted for a rise in property prices, government agencies and the central bank should remain alert for accelerating inflation, and take steps to curb it before it is too late.