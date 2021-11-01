As a recipient of Taiwan’s Medigen COVID-19 vaccine, I am unable to return to my homeland, Canada. More precisely, Canada would allow me to return as a technically unvaccinated citizen, subject to quarantine and the expense that entails, but I am forbidden from exiting Canada through an airport, even when I have met the vaccination requirements of my destination country. That means any visit to Canada must become a permanent one. Stepping on Canadian soil carries the consequence of renouncing my life in Taiwan — my job, my home and my friends. The idea of not being allowed to leave your country for
The People’s Republic of China (PRC) weaponizes economic development zones to undermine Taiwan’s national sovereignty by placing Special Economic Zones (SEZs) in or near the last remaining bastions of Taiwanese support overseas to sway public opinion away from the nation. Of the 6,500 SEZs worldwide, 2,500 are within China. What most people do not realize is that there are an additional 500 such zones outside of China. As of this year, Nicaragua tenuously continues to diplomatically recognize the Republic of China (ROC). This is perhaps why PRC state enterprises are investing so much money into Nicaraguan economic development projects. Chinese billionaire Wang Jing
Fifty years ago, on Oct. 25, 1971, the Republic of China (ROC) was unceremoniously ejected from the UN and forced to cede its seat on the Security Council to the People’s Republic of China (PRC). For a time, it had seemed possible that Taiwan and China might be able to coexist within the UN. During the 1960s, the idea of “dual representation” was floated by Washington — which would have kept Taipei and Beijing at the UN, with China taking over the ROC’s seat on the Security Council. However, this was shunned by then-president Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石), who said: “Gentlemen do
Anyone who has lived in Taiwan very long quickly sees that October is a month of posturing, irony and anomalies. This year’s October not only met that mark, but was rich in overtones and humor. Oct. 1 is the National Day of the People’s Republic of China (PRC), formally established in 1949, and so the month always begins with PRC posturing. This October, Chinese president Xi Jinping (習近平) reiterated China’s worn out claims on how it must reunite what really had never been united in the first place. As backstory, Xi’s Chinese Communist Party (CCP) was founded in 1921, a