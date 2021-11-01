Accusations of lawyers spying are unfounded

By Yu Ying-fu 尤英夫





Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Huang Kuo-shu (黃國書) on Oct. 17 confirmed a report that he had been an informant for the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) authoritarian regime when he was a student and had spied on dissidents. Huang was initially outed in a report by the Chinese-language Liberty Times (the Taipei Times’ sister newspaper), published the same day.

DPP cofounder Chiang Peng-chien (江鵬堅) has also been implicated after being accused of having worked as an undercover agent of the Ministry of Justice’s Investigation Bureau, and there has been further speculation that lawyers defending dissidents rounded up and tried by the authorities following the 1979 Kaohsiung Incident were agents of the KMT.

As a lawyer, I find this particular accusation astonishing. Perhaps I am ill-informed, but the idea that defense attorneys were agents of the state is an unimaginably absurd proposition that the legal community cannot accept.

PROVING INNOCENCE

Of course, the victims are free to suspect that their attorneys might have been KMT agents, but this cannot be stated with any confidence. Suspicion does not equate to fact.

Similarly, the victims cannot demand that their former attorneys prove that they were not intelligence officers, because it is difficult for someone to prove their innocence over a matter in which they were not involved.

By way of example, if a student’s wallet is stolen from inside a classroom and the teacher asks each classmate to prove that they did not steal it, how would each prove their innocence? To identify the culprit fairly, the teacher would use every legal method available to track down the thief, while being careful not to make false accusations.

‘UPHOLD JUSTICE’

The Kaohsiung Incident trials were the largest criminal proceedings in Taiwan in recent decades. As martial law was in force, no lawyer dared defend the arrested suspects, as the legal profession understood that the then-government’s strict control of the media would invariably result in slander and defamation, which would affect lawyers’ abilities to defend their clients.

However, law students of the era had been taught that it was their duty to “protect human rights and uphold justice.” A group of about a dozen young lawyers, although keenly aware that mounting a defense for the suspects would likely be useless, were nevertheless willing to make an attempt, and devoted themselves to assisting the accused, even shedding tears during the final trial at a military court.

FINEST DETAILS

I did not sit on my hands during this period. I published a piece titled “Lawyers are the Opposition in the Legal System” in the broadsheet newspaper of the day. In the article, I argued that justice relies on the ability of judges to weigh the evidence, but even more so it relies on their impartiality and ability to distinguish right from wrong by paying close attention to the finest details of a case. Achieving the latter requires the ability to accommodate a range of competing statements and arguments.

Materials relating to the Kaohsiung Incident trials stored within the National Archives Administration are, to the best of my knowledge, declassified and in the public domain. Regarding claims that the materials cannot be seen, the National Development Council has a duty to explain why this would be the case and assist in correcting the matter.

Yu Ying-fu is a lawyer.

Translated by Edward Jones