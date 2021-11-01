EDITORIAL: Economy still faces headwinds

Taiwan’s GDP expanded 3.8 percent annually in the third quarter of this year, the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) said on Friday. Although lower than a Bloomberg estimate of 4.3 percent, it blew past the agency’s August projection of 3.31 percent growth.

Last quarter’s growth moderated from a 7.43 percent annual expansion in the second quarter and a 9.27 percent increase in the first quarter, mainly due to a higher base of comparison in the corresponding periods last year.

Nevertheless, the economy last quarter rebounded from the previous one, with the nation’s overall economic output expanding at a seasonally adjusted annualized rate of 2.27 percent and a seasonlly adjusted quarterly rate of 0.56, compared with contractions of 4.21 and 1.07 percent in the previous quarter respectively, DGBAS data showed.

According to the agency, the key drivers for last quarter’s economic performance were gross capital formation, which surged 27.97 percent year-on-year, compared with the previous quarter’s 8.56 percent increase; exports of goods and services, which rose 14.05 percent, moderating from a 22.62 percent increase in the second quarter; and government spending, which grew 3.31 percent, up from 2.46 percent the prior quarter.

From an industry perspective, the manufacturing sector’s performance helped propel the nation’s growth in the third quarter due to strong external demand for semiconductors, electronic components and information-and-communications technology products. Domestic investment also continued to support the economy, as the machinery, transportation equipment and construction sectors posted strong expenditure figures.

Private consumption remained lackluster and contracted 5.49 percent year-on-year, due to a local COVID-19 outbreak that emerged in the middle of May.

Overall, the nation’s economy expanded 6.74 percent from a year earlier during the first three quarters. It is highly likely that the DGBAS would next month further upgrade its GDP growth estimate for the year given a slew of positive economic data, such as export orders, industrial production and the manufacturing purchasing managers’ index, which suggest a continued recovery in global trade, as well as the effects of a government-backed stimulus voucher program to boost consumer spending.

Nonetheless, growth headwinds remain. Government-approved foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first nine months of the year dropped 30.47 percent annually to US$4.42 billion, data released by the Investment Commission on Oct. 22 showed. The commission blamed the COVID-19 pandemic for the decline, saying that investments by multinationals have slowed down markedly.

However, the downturn was not in line with global trends. The UN Conference on Trade and Development on Oct. 19 released its Investment Trends Monitor report, which said that global FDI staged a stronger-than-expected rebound in the first half of the year to reach US$852 billion, recovering more than 70 percent of last year’s losses stemming from the pandemic. It remains unknown whether the plunge in FDI in Taiwan is a temporary phenomenon or a sign of a worrying trend, but it deserves attention, especially while the nation’s economy remains resilient amid the pandemic.

Taiwan is also to face several challenges from the global economic environment, such as the US Federal Reserve’s anticipated move to unwind its loose monetary policy, a lackluster economic recovery in China and threats from the spread of COVID-19 in Southeast Asia, as well as growing inflationary pressures and geopolitical conflicts around the world. At home, the government faces a basketful of uncertainties, including vaccination rates, border controls and the Dec. 18 referendums, which DGBAS statisticians have yet to take into account when calculating their GDP growth estimates.