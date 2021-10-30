Government ‘standards’ a hindrance to teachers

By Lin Po-kuan 林柏寬





The Control Yuan has issued corrective measures against the Ministry of Education to normalize teaching at junior high schools after finding that as many as 60 percent of campuses failed to meet standards from 2017 to 2019.

About one-quarter of the students were being taught classes other than their scheduled courses, and nearly half of students had used their morning self-study time, lunch breaks or cleaning time for classes or exams.

The Control Yuan also found that structural issues that conflict with its teaching ideals — such as mandatory after-school and summer tutoring, public student rankings, class grouping that were not organized according to regulations — made irregular teaching methods permanent.

Normalizing teaching should be viewed from two perspectives, and should not be confused and labeled as “abnormal teaching” for the 60 percent of schools that failed to meet the Control Yuan’s standards.

First, homogeneous class grouping, assigning students to classes according to ability and the public ranking of students are all serious contraventions of education ideals that lead to children being labeled. They should be condemned and corrected.

How many schools are like this? Should private schools be allowed to implement homogeneous groupings?

Second, replacing scheduled courses with other classes, using designated self-study time for tests and requiring mandatory after-school tutoring are counter to the goal of normalizing teaching, but the thinking of Control Yuan members is too far removed from the classroom, as they sit in their ivory towers.

Take the three social subjects — history, geography and civics — as an example: They are each taught once per week, but when there is a national holiday or schools are closed, as they have been amid COVID-19 alerts, many classes only received one or two lessons ahead of key national examinations.

When a history teacher is willing to use time scheduled for other classes or morning self-study time to make up for lost classes, they are engaging in “abnormal teaching.” They are being too responsible.

By attending summer classes organized by their schools, students can review their courses at the lowest cost instead of throwing away two months of vacation. This bridges the gap between families of different socioeconomic backgrounds and gives every child a fair chance to learn. After-school tutoring should not be stigmatized, and if teachers did not have to attend summer tutoring classes, many would probably be happy, as they would be able to relax instead.

In the same way, there is more to learning than just listening. Practice is also a part of learning. If teachers do not use the morning self-study time to give tests, should they use regular class time instead? Teachers could be asked to give children a longer lunch break and not use it for exams, but without time for exam practice, chances are that competitiveness would deteriorate.

Would the normalization of teaching and learning help private schools? In the past, positive discipline was a big issue in public schools and teachers were often blamed when disciplining their students, with the result that parents sent their children to the strictest private schools, while criticizing public-school teachers for not caring.

With the normalization of teaching and learning, public-school teachers can simply finish teaching the textbooks and assignments — the bare minimum only. Would that be good for education?

Lin Po-kuan is a junior-high schoolteacher.

Translated by Perry Svensson