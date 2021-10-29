Chinese economy risks deeper slowdown than markets foresee

Further slowing growth would have a ‘decidedly negative’ effect on the world economy, even though it might ease inflationary pressure, economists say

By Tom Hancock and Enda Curran / Bloomberg





China’s economy risks slowing faster than investors realize as Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) push to cut its reliance on real estate and regulate sectors from education to technology combine with a power shortage and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bank of America and Citigroup are among those sounding the warning that expansion might this year fall short of the 8.2 percent anticipated by the consensus of economists. The slump could last into next year, forcing growth below 5 percent, they said.

Outside last year’s 2.3 percent, that would be the weakest in three decades.

Strategists at Bank of America muse that Xi might even embrace a once-in-two decades restructuring of the economy akin to Deng Xiaoping’s (鄧小平) modernizations of the late 1970s and then-Chinese premier Zhu Rongji’s (朱鎔基) revamping of state enterprises and finance in the 1990s.

“If so, the data flow from China could confound even the pessimists, and we are on guard for that scenario unfolding,” the strategists, led by Ajay Kapur, told clients in a report last week, in which they predicted growth of 7.7 percent this year and 4 percent next year.

Beijing is determined to shift its economic model from its boom years, in which the country loaded up on debt and propelled itself to become the world’s second-largest economy.

Xi is overseeing a plan to stabilize debt growth — to ease financial risks — curb inequality and channel financial resources into high-tech manufacturing to counter the threat of technology restrictions from the US.

Data released last week showed a sharp slowdown in growth to 4.9 percent last quarter from 7.9 percent in the previous quarter, with more pain likely to come as electricity shortages persist.

Even before the pandemic hit, China surprised economists with slower-than-expected growth caused by Beijing’s resolve to ease debt risks, which meant it avoided broad stimulus even as the US-China trade dispute threatened expansion.

After modest easing to cushion the worst effects of the pandemic, its debt control policy resumed, with real-estate companies such as China Evergrande Group feeling the biggest impact.

Xi also set about seeking to reshape the consumer technology, private tutoring and real-estate sectors, with officials saying that they represent a wasteful use of the country’s limited resources. Officials have mostly embraced the resulting slowdown.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (李克強) in March announced a growth target of “above 6 percent” for this year.

While analysts saw this as a signal that Beijing was prioritizing other policy goals such as financial stability and environmental protection above economic growth, most at the time saw the target as extremely conservative.

PLANNED MOVES?

“I’ve joked that maybe Li Keqiang knew more than we did,” said Bert Hofman, a former director of the World Bank’s China office who now heads the National University of Singapore’s East Asian Institute.

However, Beijing in the past few weeks signaled that it could loosen some policies, telling banks to pick up the pace of mortgage lending even as it repeated vows not to use the property sector as a short-term stimulus.

Any policy loosening in the next few months would be aimed at “preventing disaster” rather than supporting growth, Hofman said.

“As long as growth is above 6 percent, I think China would feel relatively happy,” he added.

People’s Bank of China Governor Yi Gang (易綱) has said that he sees about 8 percent expansion for this year.

To achieve that, the economy would only need to expand 3.9 percent this quarter, according to calculations from Bloomberg Economics.

China’s slowdown comes as the global recovery from COVID-19 risks losing momentum.

“When China’s economic engine sputters, growth fizzles the world over,” said Frederic Neumann, cohead of Asian economic research at HSBC Holdings in Hong Kong.

Among those at risk from less investment in China are commodity exporters such as Australia, South Africa and Brazil. Slower trade could also affect Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand.

The effects could also be felt further afield, said Tuuli McCully, Singapore-based head of Asia-Pacific economics at Scotiabank.

“Countries such as Chile and Peru ship significant amounts of commodities to China and will feel the impact of weaker real-estate and other fixed asset investment activity in China,” she said.

Financial market spillovers might be more contained given that a 18 percent peak to trough correction in China’s CSI 300 Index this year did not spark global contagion, said Alvin Tan (譚文泰), head of Asia foreign-exchange strategy at Royal Bank of Canada in Hong Kong.

OVERALL IMPACT

One possible upside from a cooling Chinese economy is that it could alleviate global inflationary pressures, Tan said.

“Nonetheless, the net impact is decidedly negative for a world that is still recovering from the pandemic,” Tan said.

For now, even the most pessimistic economists expect growth to come in above 7.5 percent this year, a relatively rapid rate for an economy the size of China’s.

Beijing has set a goal of doubling its GDP from last year’s levels by 2035, which implies annual growth of about 5 percent. That might prove to be a floor for policymakers.

China could see real-estate investment fall 10 percent in the first half of next year and still achieve 5 percent annual growth, as its credit cycle is close to its bottom and fiscal policy could pick up ahead of a crucial Chinese Communist Party congress in the fall, Loomis Sayles Investments Asia China economist Zhuang Bo (莊波) said.

He predicts Beijing could set a growth target of about 5.5 percent for next year.

Still, the economy’s weakness, combined with concerns over Evergrande, is prompting analysts to wonder if they remain too sanguine on short-term prospects.

Bank of America’s strategists outlined a “bearish scenario” involving a disorderly adjustment to the real-estate market in which property prices fall 10 percent, cutting sales and deterring banks from lending to the sector. In that scenario, growth could reach as low as 7.5 percent this year and 2.2 percent next year.

The other risk is that China’s policymakers might struggle to flick the switch back to growth mode if they feel that is needed.

Citigroup economists led by Yu Xiangrong (余向榮) noted that electricity shortages that are crimping industrial production would make it harder to cushion growth by boosting investment in infrastructure.

That kind of policy could only work next year once the power crunch eases, they said.

Local governments are also struggling to find viable projects to invest in, while property developers’ tight financing has slowed their land purchases, threatening to undermine a US$1 trillion revenue source for local governments.

“Property and energy problems will continue to affect growth in the fourth quarter,” said Song Houze (宋厚澤), a China economy researcher at US think tank the Paulson Institute.

It “seems likely that full year growth will end below 8 percent,” Song said.