Seal in Bitou Harbor
The media had a field day when a small seal swam into Bitou Harbor (鼻頭漁港) in New Taipei City’s Rueifang District (瑞芳) several days ago.
The public were intrigued, but also shocked to discover how much garbage was floating in the water around a plastic board the seal was resting on. The board itself was filthy — an island of detritus sitting among a motley collection of polystyrene containers, garbage, discarded lunchboxes and assorted garbage.
The very appearance of the seal, which had no business being in a subtropical zone, was something of a surprise for tourists and local residents who spotted it.
However, it was the parlous state of the water around it — captured on video, looking for all the world like a fetid sewer — that was really shocking. It was no wonder the seal looked so frantic to leave.
The dramatic contrast between the lovable creature and the filth surrounding it begged the question how it is that a harbor in which fishing boats operate day in, day out, could be so dirty.
It looked like it had never been cleaned.
It is inconceivable that Bitou Harbor is not managed, either by the Council of Agriculture or the New Taipei City Government on high, or more locally by a fishery association, the coast guard or a borough warden. Surely somebody there would have noticed what a state the place is in.
Clearly, those who have the authority and responsibility do not care, and those who do want to save themselves the bother. It is a shame, because it is a beautiful little fishing port.
It is likely that Bitou Harbor will become the latest must-see tourist spot for people curious about the newspaper spreads showing a seal floundering in the enclosed port.
However, before it does, I do hope that the harbor authorities will clean up the environment there, and especially the floating filth dirtying the water.
If they do clean it up, it would not just be tourists that would delight in the place; perhaps the seal would come back for a visit, bringing some friends with it.
Hsiao Fu-song
Taipei
