On Oct. 10, an exuberant Spanish YouTuber, who is ethnically Chinese and goes by the nickname “Panda Man,” filmed a vox pop in the center of Madrid, encouraging young Spaniards to convey warm wishes to Taiwanese on Double Ten National Day.
The international community seems more favorably disposed toward Taiwan than in the past — Lithuania and other European nations have shown support for Taiwan and donated COVID-19 vaccines, while the European Parliament passed a resolution promoting closer ties and cooperation between European countries and Taiwan, among other examples — but the handful of interviews that Panda Man conducted showed that young Europeans are still influenced by China’s official position regarding Taiwan, the Republic of China and relations across the Taiwan Strait — they possess inadequate knowledge regarding Taiwan.
The original intent behind social media technology was to build platforms that facilitated social interaction, but the broad user base, degree of interaction and rapid dissemination have turned social media into important tools for influencing the public and shaping public opinion.
The audio-visual content on YouTube is especially good for this, as it penetrates people more deeply than, for example, the mostly written content on Twitter.
Social media use has frequently resulted in the manipulation of public discourse and even influenced the results of democratic elections around the world. The borderless nature of the Internet has meant that social media have also become a forum for international diplomacy.
The government has taken note of this phenomenon.
In August, the Central News Agency launched Taiwan+, an English-language media streaming platform, and this month, the Public Television Service introduced a new channel on YouTube, PTS World Taiwan, to push its content out to an international audience.
Taiwan+, which had a slight head start on PTS World Taiwan, reportedly has about 4,700 daily hits, while its film content has 3,330 daily hits. This is less than satisfactory performance, but traffic to the channels might increase with time.
Looked at from another perspective, although Chinese-language content on YouTube is relatively scant and the Chinese-speaking YouTuber community small, many Chinese-language channels have harnessed the power of personal or small-group presentation styles and built significant followings, often amassing tens of thousands — or even hundreds of thousands — of subscribers, with each video rapidly racking up an impressive number of views, enabling the content creator to monetize the site traffic through advertising and earn an income.
Officials tasked with promoting Taiwanese soft power might consider what kind of government policy might encourage Taiwanese to post innovative content on YouTube and other social media. This could include producing content in Spanish, French, Russian and other languages so that a wider international audience can interact with Taiwanese and come to understand Taiwan.
In this era of new media, self-made media provides new opportunities to achieve sudden success and become opinion leaders unrestrained by conventional communication means. This area warrants increased attention from government officials, industry, academia and members of the public.
Steven Wu is a researcher and manager in the biotechnology and medicine sector.
Translated by Edward Jones
