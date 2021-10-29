Detention procedures need update

By Tsai Pei-shan 蔡沛珊





A police officer was fatally stabbed by a man at Chiayi Station in July 2019, but the Chiayi District Court found the assailant not guilty on the grounds that he had a mental disorder. Last month, a convenience store clerk in Pingtung County was assaulted by a man who allegedly tried to gouge out her eyes. The alleged assailant had several times been treated at a psychiatric hospital.

These cases show that there is an urgent need for the Code of Criminal Procedure (刑事訴訟法) to provide an alternative to detention, which could be “provisional placement.”

From my experience as a frontline law enforcement officer, provisional placement is better than detention and necessary for many reasons.

Because homicide and attempted homicide are serious crimes, suspected offenders in such cases are likely to abscond. Under current judicial practice, prosecutors, as representatives of public interest, base their consideration of whether to request a court to order a suspect to be detained on the available evidence.

When prosecutors make such a request, courts usually agree to detention out of consideration for the threat that the alleged offender poses to community safety.

However, Article 19, Paragraph 1 of the Criminal Code says: “An offense is not punishable if it is committed by a person who is mentally disordered or defective and, as a result, is unable or less able to judge his act or lacks the ability to act according to his judgement.”

If a person who has broken the law is found to have had a mental illness at the time of the act, such that the terms of this article apply, then prosecutors and courts might have more room for consideration — prosecutors as to whether they apply for a detention order and courts as to whether they order detention.

In such cases, the offender is incapable of bearing criminal responsibility and therefore cannot be found guilty. However, the risk remains that the person commits further offenses or endangers public safety, so the court might issue a custody order while the case is under litigation.

Yet under the principle of the rule of law, there is an iron rule of criminal law: “Judgements shall not be enforceable before they become final and binding.”

Therefore, there is a need for an alternative to taking an offender into custody before the ruling is issued.

Many criminal law experts have called for the establishment of a provisional placement system in addition to the custody procedure in cases where the conditions defined by Article 19, paragraphs 1 and 2 apply. Such a system would cover the time when a suspect who is deemed a risk is under investigation or during the trial.

Such a system would specifically deal with situations where offenders are unable to bear responsibility for their actions or where their ability to bear responsibility is significantly reduced. It would give prosecutors the right to request, and courts to consider, alternative compulsory measures other than detention.

From the public’s point of view, the key question is whether there is a place where mentally ill offenders who are deemed a risk can be temporarily isolated from society and undergo treatment after committing major criminal offenses, before their symptoms improve.

Some commentators might ask why, given that custody orders are already provided in the Criminal Code, prosecutors cannot implement orders issued by courts.

They might also ask why prosecutors do not endorse an emergency custody system proposed by the Judicial Yuan in a draft legislative amendment.

This is, once more, a matter of the principle that “criminal judgements shall not be enforceable before they become final and binding.”

Hence, it is not appropriate to arbitrarily enforce an unconfirmed custody order before a court has reached its final verdict.

As for the emergency custody system proposed by the Judicial Yuan in its draft legislation, from a frontline law enforcement officer’s point of view, it is questionable whether it could be applied.

Major criminal cases that draw news coverage are generally handled by the prosecutors on duty at district prosecutors’ offices.

After the police detain a suspected offender, they must consult with the prosecutors on duty on whether it is necessary to apply for detention. After that decision is made based on the available evidence, they must file for an order within 24 hours of detaining the suspect.

If the court has reason to believe that the accused is incapable of bearing responsibility for the offense, it might issue an emergency custody order and let prosecutors deal with the suspect.

An emergency custody order is a valid custody order. It is included in the Judicial Yuan’s draft legislation and provides a diverse range of measures that give prosecutors scope for deliberation with respect to individual cases.

However, these measures can only be taken once the court grants the order — based on a preliminary investigation and the necessary court procedures, as well as a professional forensic assessment of the subject by a tasked medical institution.

Yet, when a crime has only just happened, how can prosecutors decide what measures to take within such a short period, when they have not received the opinion from a medical institution? How can they under such time pressure find a suitable place for the suspect to receive treatment?

Instead of adopting the Judicial Yuan’s ill-defined “emergency custody” proposal, it would be better to adopt the “provisional placement” system of Section 126a of the German Code of Criminal Procedure and specify that the court might in certain cases directly rule that the offender be admitted to what the German law defines as “a judicial psychiatric hospital, other hospital, psychiatric institution or other suitable place for provisional placement.”

In this way, the court, after examining a case according to the law, could clearly classify an offender according to their ability to take responsibility. It could then send an offender to a detention center or to a judicial psychiatric hospital for provisional placement and treatment if they are, or are suspected to be, incapable of being responsible.

In combination with the judicial psychiatric hospitals and wards policy that the Executive Yuan is promoting, this procedure would be the best solution to the problem.

Some commentators are under the mistaken impression that the provisional placement system is only about isolation, not treatment. They might worry about a “presumption of no illness,” but this is a misunderstanding. As long as the placement locations are clearly defined as in the German law, the purposes of treatment and temporary isolation from society can be achieved simultaneously.

As well as complying with the principle of rule of law, it would also not cause any doubts about implementing rehabilitative measures before a criminal verdict is handed down.

The provisional placement system is definitely the right way forward.

Tsai Pei-shan is a prosecutor at the Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office.

Translated by Julian Clegg