CCP looks to tighten control over cyberspace

By Kung Hsien-tai 孔憲臺





The Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) control of information is becoming stricter by the day. The Cyberspace Administration of China on Wednesday last week published an updated Directory of Internet News and Information Sources — a government-approved list of news outlets from which Chinese online platforms must source their news, or face punishment under the law.

The administration first published the directory in 2016 and the update comprised 1,358 state-mandated news sources — nearly four times the size of the previous version.

The breakdown of the directory is as follows: 79 national-level news Web sites, 38 national-level news organizations, 89 industry media publications, 1,072 local news Web sites and media organizations, and 80 government press release platforms.

The updated list has significantly increased the number of local government press release platforms and for the first time incorporated social media platforms, such as Sina Weibo, which indicates that the CCP is increasingly concerned about the influence that social media and new media platforms have on public debate.

Following Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) ascent to power, there has been a gradual tightening of control over media and information. For example, under Xi’s leadership there has been a long-term “rectification” campaign directed at government Web sites, which are sometimes jokingly referred to as “zombie” or “sleeping” sites. Problems identified for rectification include “untimely, inaccurate, unresponsive or impractical” reporting, “concealing, underreporting or failing to report” on issues and “unauthorized shutdowns.”

Xi has pursued a policy of “media harmonization” — leveraging the advantages of new media and mass communication tools to construct an “information mothership” and “centralized kitchen” that distills the number of news outlets to a select number of sources, containing multiple layers of checks and controls that govern the flow of information.

In addition to stepping up its control of information sources, Beijing is also actively promoting what it calls “thousand people, thousand networks” — a scheme to encourage government Web sites and news media to provide highly relevant and time-sensitive information or services based on user habits; and using voice, image and fingerprint recognition to provide users with fast registration, login and payment functionality.

This means that although technologies such as voice, image and fingerprint-based recognition can speed up registration and login, the collected information could also be used for intelligence purposes.

Whether inside or outside of China, people who browse or download information from Chinese Web sites have to provide images, fingerprints or other compromising data. This means that non-Chinese foreign nationals who wish to browse a Chinese Web site would find it more difficult to do so, thereby limiting the ability of outsiders to accurately observe Chinese cyberspace.

The CCP cites “stability maintenance” as the justification for tightening its control of information flows, but that the party feels a need to do this demonstrates that the public is becoming increasingly restless. The party must constantly employ increasingly obtrusive and costly measures to control public discourse precisely because its leaders are increasingly anxious about challenges to the party’s legitimacy.

Only time will tell whether such a high degree of control is sustainable and whether it will trigger a public backlash. As Newton’s Third Law states: For every action there is an equal and opposite reaction.

Kung Hsien-tai is director of the ethics department at Taiwan Financial Holdings Group.

Translated by Edward Jones