EDITORIAL: TPP likely to extend lead over KMT

Support for the Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) has overtaken that for the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT), according to a Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation poll released on Tuesday.

The poll found that KMT support stood at 16.2 percent, compared with 17.6 percent for the TPP, impressive for a party only launched in August 2019.

KMT support has hovered at about 20 percent for the past five years and, according to a previous poll conducted by the foundation, it stood at 18.9 percent, the lowest since June 2016, in July this year, when the TPP was already nipping at its heels with 15.6 percent.

Closer reading of the foundation’s July findings reveal something even more worrying for the KMT — its declining support was accompanied by fewer voters having a strong identification with the party than those expressing moderate support, with almost one-third of respondents expressing support for the TPP identifying with the KMT.

In his campaign for the party’s chair election, KMT Chairman Eric Chu (朱立倫) pandered to deep-blue sections of the voter base and, since becoming chairman, he has eschewed talk of reform, preferring to fall back on old tropes, such as calls for party unity, demonizing the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and engaging in transparent revisionist claims.

In this, he has taken a completely different tack from former KMT chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣).

The KMT’s problem, in terms of voter demographics, has long been that a significant proportion of its voter base is in older generations, which will naturally decrease unless the party does more to attract support from voters younger than 40.

Chiang at least identified the need to attract younger voters, but was ineffectual in carrying out the necessary reforms, preferring opposition-for-opposition’s sake, obfuscation and political theatrics in the legislature that probably turned off the more rational and serious younger voters than it attracted.

Even his attempts at diverting the conversation in cross-strait relations away from the so-called “1992 consensus” were swiftly blocked by the KMT establishment, to which Chu belongs.

Chiang’s pushback against the Chinese Communist Party was one way in which the KMT could have divested itself of its problematic affiliation with Beijing, but he was ultimately frustrated in taking even the first steps in this direction. This would have been one way in which he could have attracted younger voters.

The KMT, and Chu’s, big problem now is that there are young pan-blue voters out there, but they are choosing the TPP instead.

Under Chiang, the KMT initiated the referendums scheduled for December and set them up as a confidence vote on Premier Su Tseng-chang’s (蘇貞昌) policies, and even though Chiang deserves some credit from his party for this political maneuver, its potency has been diluted by the TPP essentially commandeering the referendums as a pan-blue rallying cry.

Responding to Tuesday’s poll, TPP Legislator Tsai Pi-ru (蔡壁如) still referred to her party as the nation’s third political force, but said that it would use the referendums to rationally debate national policy, distancing it from the KMT’s antics under Chiang.

While the KMT is opposing the government’s policy in all four of the referendums, Tsai said that the TPP’s position on the issue polling closest in voters’ intentions — restarting construction of the Fourth Nuclear Power Plant in New Taipei City’s Gongliao District (貢寮) — was in line with government policy, thereby creating distance from the KMT, while still aligning with prevailing public sentiment.

The DPP looks likely to receive a shellacking in December’s referendums. While the KMT would claim a victory, the TPP could ultimately claim the real political spoils — approval from pan-blue and undecided voters — and extend its lead over the KMT.