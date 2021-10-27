Half-baked confessions
Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Huang Kuo-shu (黃國書) has admitted that, as a student, he was recruited by the Investigation Bureau to be an informant for the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) government, and even continued in this capacity after he had joined the DPP.
Had he, out of momentary weakness, monitored his fellow students for the authorities, then one could say he was an informant. However, if he continued to provide intelligence while working for the DPP, then one would have to say he was a mole.
Having the courage to admit one’s mistakes is just the first step in achieving transitional justice and uncovering the truth. More important is for those involved to give a full and detailed account of the whole recruitment process, the identity of the handlers and why they had chosen to go along this path.
Until Huang clearly accounts for this process, from beginning to end, it does not matter how much he apologizes, it will do the cause of transitional justice little good. He does not get a pass just by saying it was due to the circumstances at the time; if he really wants to admit fault, he needs to do better.
The DPP must reflect on this. Infiltration by the KMT might be a thing of the past; infiltration by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is not.
How can the government be sure that its senior and important civilian and military officials can maintain their moral and personal integrity to resist recruitment by the CCP?
Shen Chih
Taipei
As a recipient of Taiwan’s Medigen COVID-19 vaccine, I am unable to return to my homeland, Canada. More precisely, Canada would allow me to return as a technically unvaccinated citizen, subject to quarantine and the expense that entails, but I am forbidden from exiting Canada through an airport, even when I have met the vaccination requirements of my destination country. That means any visit to Canada must become a permanent one. Stepping on Canadian soil carries the consequence of renouncing my life in Taiwan — my job, my home and my friends. The idea of not being allowed to leave your country for
Far from signaling the end, a grim new consensus between Taipei and Washington must now spur a new beginning that ensures Taiwan’s survival. Military leaders in Taipei and Washington now agree there is a growing chance that by the middle of this decade the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) leadership may decide to use its People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to attack, or even invade, Taiwan. On October 6, 2021, Taiwan Minister for National Defense Chiu Kuo-cheng (邱國正) told members of Taiwan’s Legislative Yuan, “By 2025, China will bring the cost and attrition to its lowest. It has the capacity now, but it will
Ever since former Kaohsiung mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) was recalled last year, “Han fans,” as well as the KMT hierarchy, have made pro-Taiwan lawmakers their enemy No. 1, and Taiwan Statebuilding Party Legislator Chen Po-wei (陳柏惟) has been on top of that list (“Recall part of ‘generational war’: expert,” Oct. 19, page 3). Chen has always been one of Han’s harshest critics, and Han fans have vowed revenge. Former legislators Yen Kuan-hen (顏寬恆) and Yen Ching-piao (顏清標), being such sore losers, were not amused about losing to Chen democratically and have amassed significant resources backed by
Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Huang Kuo-shu (黃國書) on Sunday admitted that he had been an informant for the former Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) government. Huang wrote on Facebook that while he was a student in the 1980s, he was approached by intelligence officials, who threatened him after he had befriended alleged dissidents and forced him to work with the authorities. Fellow DPP lawmakers praised Huang’s courage in admitting his wrongdoings, with one lawmaker encouraging him not to resign from the party — as he had announced he would do. Conversely, KMT Chairman Eric Chu (朱立倫) used the opportunity to accuse