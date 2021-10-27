[ LETTER ]

Half-baked confessions

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Huang Kuo-shu (黃國書) has admitted that, as a student, he was recruited by the Investigation Bureau to be an informant for the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) government, and even continued in this capacity after he had joined the DPP.

Had he, out of momentary weakness, monitored his fellow students for the authorities, then one could say he was an informant. However, if he continued to provide intelligence while working for the DPP, then one would have to say he was a mole.

Having the courage to admit one’s mistakes is just the first step in achieving transitional justice and uncovering the truth. More important is for those involved to give a full and detailed account of the whole recruitment process, the identity of the handlers and why they had chosen to go along this path.

Until Huang clearly accounts for this process, from beginning to end, it does not matter how much he apologizes, it will do the cause of transitional justice little good. He does not get a pass just by saying it was due to the circumstances at the time; if he really wants to admit fault, he needs to do better.

The DPP must reflect on this. Infiltration by the KMT might be a thing of the past; infiltration by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is not.

How can the government be sure that its senior and important civilian and military officials can maintain their moral and personal integrity to resist recruitment by the CCP?

Shen Chih

Taipei