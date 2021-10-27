The Oct. 14 fire at the Cheng Chung Cheng building in Kaohsiung claimed 46 lives.
Minister of the Interior Hsu Kuo-yung (徐國勇) has required local governments to check and audit “high-risk buildings,” draw up fire safety plans for the structures and introduce these revised regulations over time. The Kaohsiung City Government is revising its self-regulation ordinance, while assisting the city’s buildings in establishing management committees and fining the buildings that do not.
However, most of the tenants in high-risk buildings reside there because they are economically disadvantaged and rely on the low rents. Limited resources would make it difficult for the tenants to establish management committees, so levying fines for non-compliance makes little sense.
The issue has more to do with the urgency of public safety checks than with a lack of management committees at high-risk buildings. In the days prior to the fire, an inspection conducted by the city’s fire safety officials revealed that a fence had been placed between the building’s first and second floors, preventing the officials from gaining access. They had informed the building management to remedy the situation within a given time frame.
Had the fire safety inspectors been able to forcibly gain access — and discovered that the fire doors and door to the stairwell had been removed — there might not have been such a tragic loss of life.
Existing regulations governing the management of buildings are clear. While having management committees is important, how many buildings that have committees operate properly? Whether there was a management committee in place is not the core issue here.
The fire brought up the difficult circumstances of many impoverished tenants. As they cannot afford the high rents in many urban areas, the economically disadvantaged are frequently pushed into areas that have safety concerns.
Supply and demand in the housing market are likely to abet this trend, due to the inherent vicious cycle that it establishes. It is possible that the tenants who end up in these living environments, which landlords have let sink into disrepair or even become dangerous, do not have the awareness or the skills to report the conditions to the authorities.
It follows that the most urgent course of action is for the government to forcibly conduct safety checks and demand that those responsible — the landlords — perform their duties.
The public works, fire safety and environmental protection officials of local governments should work together to conduct random checks of buildings and structures, buildings that contravene regulations, and those that have garbage and other materials piled up near fire safety equipment or emergency exits, and to hand out fines to landlords who are breaking the law.
Another positive effect of having public works, fire safety and environmental protection officials working together is to avoid corruption or negligence in any one unit.
International studies have shown the advantage of enforcing building integrity following a major calamity, for this is when public concern is the highest and when public sentiment is on the government’s side, allowing it to introduce changes that will become best practice in municipalities.
Again, the answer lies not in whether regulations are well thought out, but in whether they are properly enforced.
Tsao Yao-chun is a researcher with the Chinese Association of Public Affairs Management and a Government Defense Integrity Index external expert.
Translated by Paul Cooper
