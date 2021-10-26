The Chinese-language Liberty Times (sister paper of the Taipei Times) on Oct. 16 reported that Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Huang Kuo-shu (黃國書) worked as an informant for the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) authoritarian regime during the 1980s when he was a university student. In a post on Facebook the following day, Huang admitted that he had spied on fellow students during his youth and announced that he would resign from the DPP, would not seek re-election and would retire from politics.
Responding to the revelations, which have sent shockwaves through the DPP, KMT Chairman Eric Chu (朱立倫) told reporters: “The authoritarian government during the Martial Law era was a product of the times and the intelligence services; it was not the KMT.”
Chu is unashamedly attempting to airbrush from history his party’s authoritarian legacy.
The contrast between Taiwan Statebuilding Party Legislator Chen Po-wei (陳柏惟) admitting to mistakes he made when he was younger and Huang’s genuine remorse for his past actions on the one hand, and Chu’s attempt to whitewash the White Terror on the other demonstrates the cultural chasm between Taiwan’s political parties.
When facing up to a grave mistake, the other two parties have a sense of shame and are able to admit to their mistakes, while the KMT is incapable of admitting fault.
Chu needs to realize that refusing to admit one’s mistakes does not mean that a mistake did not occur. If he were a young and inexperienced lawmaker, perhaps he could be forgiven; but he is no spring chicken and should know better.
His attempt to fool people into believing that the KMT and the one-party state that it presided over for decades are somehow two unrelated entities is not the sort of cheap trick one would expect from an experienced politician.
Chu witnessed firsthand that there was no separation between the intelligence and surveillance apparatus, the KMT, the Republic of China and the Taiwan Garrison Command during the regime of former president Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石), and his son and successor Chiang Ching-kuo (蔣經國).
Put another way, during the regimes of the two Chiangs, the words “president” and “party” were not general terms: “President” meant “president Chiang” and “party” meant “the KMT.” During that era, the Chiang presidents’ edicts, issued from their ivory towers, were taken as gospel.
It was an open secret that local party commissioners, who were dubbed “underground” county commissioners and city mayors, ordered about the actual county commissioners and city mayors.
The sequential order of expressions, still in use today, such as dangguo (party-state, 黨國) and dang-zheng-jun te (party-government-military special privilege, 黨政軍特) demonstrate which was more powerful, party or state, and who could boss who around during the authoritarian regime.
Perhaps the KMT chairpeople of today are so weak that they are unable to control the party’s central leadership, but in the past, the party lorded it over the government, the military and vested interests — even the Republic of China (ROC) was a satellite organization to the KMT, while intelligence organizations such as the Taiwan Garrison Command sat below the ROC, within the hierarchy of the one-party state.
By claiming that the authoritarian government of the Martial Law era was not the KMT, Chu is lying through his teeth.
Chang Kuo-tsai is a retired associate professor at National Hsinchu University of Education.
Translated by Edward Jones
Far from signaling the end, a grim new consensus between Taipei and Washington must now spur a new beginning that ensures Taiwan’s survival. Military leaders in Taipei and Washington now agree there is a growing chance that by the middle of this decade the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) leadership may decide to use its People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to attack, or even invade, Taiwan. On October 6, 2021, Taiwan Minister for National Defense Chiu Kuo-cheng (邱國正) told members of Taiwan’s Legislative Yuan, “By 2025, China will bring the cost and attrition to its lowest. It has the capacity now, but it will
Oppression is painful, and not being able to express it increases the pain 10-fold. This level of pain is something that Uighurs, Tibetans and Mongolians understand all too well. A question often posed to Uighurs in the international arena is: “You say you are facing genocide, but why don’t we see corpses, like in Rwanda and in Bosnia?” If you were a Uighur, what would you say? What if you replied: “The source of the problem is your lack of vision. It’s an indication of your weakness and China’s strength, and it is not a matter of our sincerity.” Such a harsh response would
President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) Double Ten National Day address has attracted a great deal of analysis and many different interpretations. One core question is why Tsai chose this occasion to discuss Taiwan’s national status. What was her main motive and what effect did she intend to have? These are issues that clearly need further clarification. The section of Tsai’s speech that attracted the most attention internationally was, not surprisingly, the part where she laid out “four commitments” that she said should serve as common ground for all Taiwanese, regardless of political affiliation. The commitments were to liberal democracy and constitutional government; that the
Ever since former Kaohsiung mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) was recalled last year, “Han fans,” as well as the KMT hierarchy, have made pro-Taiwan lawmakers their enemy No. 1, and Taiwan Statebuilding Party Legislator Chen Po-wei (陳柏惟) has been on top of that list (“Recall part of ‘generational war’: expert,” Oct. 19, page 3). Chen has always been one of Han’s harshest critics, and Han fans have vowed revenge. Former legislators Yen Kuan-hen (顏寬恆) and Yen Ching-piao (顏清標), being such sore losers, were not amused about losing to Chen democratically and have amassed significant resources backed by