Eric Chu’s bald-faced lies about the KMT

By Chang Kuo-tsai 張國財





The Chinese-language Liberty Times (sister paper of the Taipei Times) on Oct. 16 reported that Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Huang Kuo-shu (黃國書) worked as an informant for the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) authoritarian regime during the 1980s when he was a university student. In a post on Facebook the following day, Huang admitted that he had spied on fellow students during his youth and announced that he would resign from the DPP, would not seek re-election and would retire from politics.

Responding to the revelations, which have sent shockwaves through the DPP, KMT Chairman Eric Chu (朱立倫) told reporters: “The authoritarian government during the Martial Law era was a product of the times and the intelligence services; it was not the KMT.”

Chu is unashamedly attempting to airbrush from history his party’s authoritarian legacy.

The contrast between Taiwan Statebuilding Party Legislator Chen Po-wei (陳柏惟) admitting to mistakes he made when he was younger and Huang’s genuine remorse for his past actions on the one hand, and Chu’s attempt to whitewash the White Terror on the other demonstrates the cultural chasm between Taiwan’s political parties.

When facing up to a grave mistake, the other two parties have a sense of shame and are able to admit to their mistakes, while the KMT is incapable of admitting fault.

Chu needs to realize that refusing to admit one’s mistakes does not mean that a mistake did not occur. If he were a young and inexperienced lawmaker, perhaps he could be forgiven; but he is no spring chicken and should know better.

His attempt to fool people into believing that the KMT and the one-party state that it presided over for decades are somehow two unrelated entities is not the sort of cheap trick one would expect from an experienced politician.

Chu witnessed firsthand that there was no separation between the intelligence and surveillance apparatus, the KMT, the Republic of China and the Taiwan Garrison Command during the regime of former president Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石), and his son and successor Chiang Ching-kuo (蔣經國).

Put another way, during the regimes of the two Chiangs, the words “president” and “party” were not general terms: “President” meant “president Chiang” and “party” meant “the KMT.” During that era, the Chiang presidents’ edicts, issued from their ivory towers, were taken as gospel.

It was an open secret that local party commissioners, who were dubbed “underground” county commissioners and city mayors, ordered about the actual county commissioners and city mayors.

The sequential order of expressions, still in use today, such as dangguo (party-state, 黨國) and dang-zheng-jun te (party-government-military special privilege, 黨政軍特) demonstrate which was more powerful, party or state, and who could boss who around during the authoritarian regime.

Perhaps the KMT chairpeople of today are so weak that they are unable to control the party’s central leadership, but in the past, the party lorded it over the government, the military and vested interests — even the Republic of China (ROC) was a satellite organization to the KMT, while intelligence organizations such as the Taiwan Garrison Command sat below the ROC, within the hierarchy of the one-party state.

By claiming that the authoritarian government of the Martial Law era was not the KMT, Chu is lying through his teeth.

Chang Kuo-tsai is a retired associate professor at National Hsinchu University of Education.

Translated by Edward Jones