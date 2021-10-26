On Oct. 12, Palauan President Surangel Whipps Jr hosted a farewell dinner for Ambassador to Palau Wallace Chow (周民淦), who is to become director-
general of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Department of East Asian and Pacific Affairs.
Almost all of Palau’s important politicians, including Palauan Vice President Raynold Oilouch, Cabinet ministers, and the presidents and speakers of the Senate and House of Delegates attended the dinner, as did the ambassadors of Japan and Australia.
It is unusual for departing ambassadors to be sent off in person by the head of state of the country in which they are stationed, so this gesture demonstrates Palauans’ strong approval of Chow’s performance and their fond recollections of his tenure.
It also goes without saying that the two countries’ friendly relations are rock solid and would continue to deepen.
Photographs of the event showed Whipps and Chow standing together wearing similarly styled Palauan shirts. The shirts were part of a limited run made by a Taiwanese manufacturer, but the raw materials were sourced from a large quantity of plastic bottles retrieved from the sea around Palau.
The bottles were transported to Taiwan and made into environmentally friendly yarn by a special manufacturing process and then used to make thoughtfully designed summer shirts printed with Palauan-style patterns. Apparently these shirts have become a favorite among politicians in Palau.
In the minds of many Taiwanese, Palau is thought of as a marine paradise. Whipps visited Taiwan at the end of March and proposed establishing a “travel bubble” between the countries, and on Oct. 7 announced that travelers who have been fully vaccinated with Taiwan’s Medigen COVID-19 vaccine would be welcome to enter Palau without restrictions.
Another factor behind the countries’ strong and stable relations is their comprehensive cooperation on medical services and public health, which has been strongly promoted by a well-known private hospital in Taiwan.
Taiwan still faces challenges with regards to its diplomatic situation, so Taiwanese need to encourage cooperation between governmental and non-governmental bodies, and make full use of precious human and material resources to maintain ties.
The conception and production of the Pacific island shirts reflects the diligence of Taiwan’s excellent business enterprises in pursuing sustainable development goals toward environmental protection, social responsibility and corporate governance, but more than that, it also has the added value of boosting Taiwan’s diplomatic relations.
Such initiatives are admirable and deserve to be encouraged.
Stanley Kao was Taiwan’s representative to the US from 2016 to last year.
Translated by Julian Clegg
