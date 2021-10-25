Taiwan, China differ
I refer to “Tsai says ‘ROC Taiwan’ is essential” (Aug. 20, page 1) in saying that I support President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文).
What I want to say is this:
If everyone, including the people of Taiwan, continually referred to Taiwan as “Taiwan” and “formerly Formosa,” the world might begin to accept and understand the difference between Taiwan and China.
If everyone, including the people of Taiwan, continually let the world know that Taiwan is different from China, the world might begin to accept and understand the difference.
If everyone, including the people of Taiwan, continually educated others that Taiwan’s written and spoken language(s) are different from those in China, the world might begin to accept and understand the difference.
Next plan: China Airlines must change its name to Formosa Airlines or Taiwan Airlines, because it is a global billboard. Taiwan, build your own Taiwanese brand.
Taiwan, are you aware that China Airlines uses the same registration number for its aircraft as airlines in China? Why is this?
The people of Taiwan, especially the better informed, must take these issues to the government.
The people of Taiwan, especially the better informed, must educate those who are less aware of these issues and help them understand that a life under China would be worse, and a life of greater hunger.
Robert Cassidy
Tasmania, Australia
News briefings
Chang Yueh-han (張約翰) makes a very good point in his opinion article “Ko Wen-je is misusing news briefings” (Taipei Times, Oct. 22, page 8). Sadly, the situation is not unusual. We witness it virtually every day here in the US when a political figure finds themselves in front of the media — and the media representatives themselves contribute to the mess.
As a public relations professional whose job it was to prepare senior executives for such events, I am as guilty as anyone else for providing them with “talking points” that, on occasion, strayed from the topic at hand.
However, I took care to ensure that the primary purpose of the interview or news conference was accomplished clearly and completely. This is advice that I pass along today to my University of Tampa public relations students to prepare them as well for the future.
Kirk Hazlett
Adjunct professor, University of Tampa
