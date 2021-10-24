The climate risks are at the nation’s front door

By Hsu Huang-hsiung 許晃雄





This year is undoubtedly all about climate change.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) published the Working Group I contribution to the Sixth Assessment Report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change; the Nobel Prize in Physics was awarded to two climate change research pioneers for their prophetic insights and early warnings of global warming over the decades; and an agreement of net zero emissions by 2050 might soon be reached at the UN Climate Change Conference, COP26, in Glasgow, Scotland, next month.

In Taiwan, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) once again expressed determination to pursue net zero emissions in her Double Ten National Day speech; the Environmental Protection Administration’s draft bill on the response to climate change is expected to include the net-zero emission target; and legislators from the ruling and opposition parties have proposed a draft climate change action law.

While the world is striving toward net zero emissions by 2050, the IPCC report says that no matter how rapid or deeply emission reductions are achieved, global warming of 1.5°C is in progress and will happen in 20 years.

If net zero emissions cannot be achieved by 2050, warming is likely to reach 2.5°C. In other words, the impact of a warming world is unavoidable. In addition to rapid and deep emission reductions, concrete adjustments are required to minimize the effects of climate change.

There is worldwide agreement that there is a climate emergency. Countries are investing vast resources in climate change-related research and development (R&D) systems, including science, impact, adjustment and mitigation, promoting R&D plans across scientific disciplines, establishing dedicated research institutions to estimate the impact of global warming on local environments, and drafting the best adjustment strategies based on results — all in an effort to minimize the effects of the expanding damage on future generations.

In Taiwan, more than 20 years of climate change awareness has been focused on short-term research projects. No sound R&D system for climate change science, impact, vulnerability and adaptation has been established yet. There is also a lack of long-term R&D institutions, leading to limited R&D capacity due to a serious shortage of labor and facilities.

This has led to a failure to provide a comprehensive and detailed assessment of climate change trends and effects of global warming on Taiwan’s living environment. This in turn means that there are no clear guidelines on which to base policy adjustments.

The establishment of a sound research system on climate change and a dedicated research unit has been discussed at several national science and technology conferences, and the establishment of a dedicated research institution or a national project to integrate and promote related research has been proposed. Unfortunately, it still has not been realized.

The time is ripe. While pursuing the goal of net zero emissions by 2050, the Cabinet and the legislature should formulate a climate change bill as soon as possible, stipulating comprehensive and dedicated chapters on impact and adjustment, and specifying the establishment of dedicated research units.

This would allow for proper analysis of Taiwan’s vulnerability to the effects of climate change, making it possible to propose and implement effective adjustment measures.

Hsu Huang-hsiung is a distinguished research fellow at Academia Sinica’s Anthropogenic Climate Change Center.

Translated by Lin Lee-kai