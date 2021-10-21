Revising the state compensation act

By Huang Yu-zhe, Lee Ming-ju , Lyu Jheng-yan 黃于哲，李明洳，呂政諺





The Executive Yuan on Sept. 2 approved draft amendments to the State Compensation Act (國家賠償法) that have evoked some controversy in the legal community. Article 13 of the act, which was enacted in 1981, has long been criticized for being unenforceable.

“If an employee of the government having the duty of a trial judge or a prosecutor infringes upon the freedoms or rights of persons while acting within the scope of his or her office or employment, and is adjudicated to have committed a crime when he or she performed the duty of trial or prosecution, the provisions of this law shall apply,” the article says.

In 1988, the Council of Grand Justices’ Interpretation No. 228 ruled that the article does not exceed the scope of legislative discretion and does not conflict with the Constitution. Given that the article strictly requires only for adjudication, it is difficult to constitute in practice and it has thus never been applied, Ministry of Justice statistics show.

As such, Article 13 has drawn the most attention. The provision is included in Article 5 of the current draft, relaxing requirements — against a trial judge or a prosecutor — that are not limited to adjudication, but expanded to include removal or dismissal. This would make it easier to apply to those seeking state compensation in accordance with Paragraph 1, Article 3 of the current draft.

In 2016, the third subcommittee of the National Congress on Judicial Reform was assigned to primarily address the dispute. As the group was close to reaching a consensus, the convener, Chiu Hei-yuan (瞿海源), decided it was within the discretion of the Ministry of Justice to submit a proposal for consideration.

However, the ministry only recommended specifying what “performed the duty of trial or prosecution” of Article 13 means, while maintaining the original intent of the legislation. Its main argument was that it would, among others, affect prosecution and judicial independence guaranteed by Article 81 of the Constitution if the requirements of Article 13 were omitted or relaxed.

Now that the act it is to be deliberated in the legislature, two aspects need to be primarily addressed.

First, the current strict restrictions have led to a mistrust of the judiciary. Although a small number of judges and prosecutors have clearly violated people’s rights, the people concerned were unable to apply for compensation. Under the current provisions, incompetent personnel only face administrative punishment, but its judicial agency does not have the responsibility to prevent the situation. Consequently, the system as a whole lacks any incentive to investigate and call for improvements.

For instance, in the (105) Cheng-Zi No. 2 rendered by the Judicial Yuan (司法院職務法庭105年懲字第2號判決), the ruling indicated that the judges insulted and intimidated the defendants by means of detainment, and made improper remarks that undermined their dignity during the court session. If it were not for the restrictions of Article 13, it should have possibly constituted national compensation.

The (107) Cheng-Zi No. 5 (司法院職務法庭107年懲字第5號判決) found that there were 45 cases unreasonably delayed by the judges during their tenure over the past five years, of which 17 were simple cases and none were complicated. Such negative acts have seriously undermined people’s right to a full, effective and fair trial, which is contrary to international practice. The European Court of Human Rights recognizes that when a trial period exceeds a reasonable range, people can request state compensation.

Second, the current draft does not directly touch upon a key point, namely, why it is necessary to distinguish who the offender is. Be they judges, prosecutors or ordinary civil servants, when they infringe on people’s rights, the people are still the victims. Why is it possible to request state compensation for infringements made by ordinary civil servants, but extremely difficult to do so if they are committed by judges or prosecutors?

As attorney Lin Chun-hung (林俊宏) said: “The draft is simply a smokescreen that appears to be advancing people’s rights, but will not actually change anything for the system.”

Undoubtedly, the overhaul of the act would have a significant influence on people’s rights and interests, the actions of related agencies, as well as the system of national accountability. The Judicial Reform Foundation is to supervise the ongoing legislative process and propose constructive recommendations. However, many other controversial issues, such as litigation expenses and extinctive prescription, also deserve a more thorough and open discussion by civil society.

Huang Yu-zhe is a student at National Chengchi University’s Graduate Institute of Law and Interdisciplinary Studies. Lee Ming-ju and Lyu Jheng-yan are lawyers.