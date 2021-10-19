Africa battles COVID-19 rumors that hinder vaccine uptake

By Krista Larson and Maria Cheng / AP, Sare Gibel, THE Gambia





The health outreach workers who drove past Lama Mballow’s village with a megaphone handed out T-shirts emblazoned with the words: “I got my COVID-19 vaccine!”

By then, the women in Sare Gibel had heard the rumors on social media: The vaccines could make your blood stop or cause you to miscarry. Women who took it would not get pregnant again.

Lama Mballow and her sister-in-law, Fatoumata Mballow, never made the 5.5km trip to town for their vaccines, but the family kept the free shirt. Its lettering is well-worn, but the women’s resolve has not softened. They share much — meal preparation duties, child care and their outlook on the vaccine.

“I definitely need a lot of children,” said Lama Mballow, 24, who has a four-year-old son, another child on the way and no plans to get vaccinated.

Fatoumata Mballow, 29, struggling to get pregnant for a third time in a village where some women have as many as 10 children, quietly insists: “I don’t want to make it worse and destroy my womb.”

As health officials in the Gambia and across Africa urge women to be vaccinated, they have confronted unwillingness among those of childbearing age. Many women worry that current or future pregnancies are being threatened and, in Africa, the success of a woman’s marriage often depends on the number of children she bears.

Other women say they are simply more afraid of the vaccine than the virus. As breadwinners, they cannot miss a day of work if side effects such as fatigue and fever briefly sideline them.

Their fears are hardly exceptional, with rumors proliferating across Africa, where fewer than 4 percent of the population is immunized. Although data on gender breakdown of vaccine distribution are lacking globally, experts see a growing number of women in Africa’s poorest countries consistently missing out on vaccines. Officials who bemoan the inequity of vaccine distribution between rich and poor nations fear that the stark gender disparity means African women are the least vaccinated population in the world.

“We do see, unfortunately, that even as COVID-19 vaccines arrive in Africa after a long delay, women are being left behind,” African Population and Health Research Center epidemiologist Abdahalah Ziraba said.

Delays in getting vaccines to impoverished countries allowed misinformation to flourish and, with female literacy a challenge across Africa, women have long relied on word of mouth for information.

Despite the rampant concerns about pregnancy and fertility, there is no evidence that vaccines affect a woman’s chances of getting pregnant. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracked tens of thousands of immunized women and found no difference in their pregnancy outcomes. Along with the WHO and other agencies, it recommend that pregnant women get vaccinated due to a higher risk of severe disease and death.

In the Gambia, like many African countries, AstraZeneca was the only vaccine available initially. Publicity of the links between that shot and rare blood clots in women during a fumbled rollout in Europe set back vaccination efforts. Many Gambians believed the shot would stop their blood from flowing altogether, due to the poor translation of news into local languages.

Officials also confronted a deep mistrust of government and a belief that Africans were getting shots no one else wanted. Rumors swirled that the vaccine was designed to control the continent’s birth rate.

Health officials have since made strides getting Gambian women vaccinated; they make up about 53 percent of those who have had the jabs, up several percentage points from just a few months ago.

However, there has been a lag among those of child-bearing age, despite how frequently they are in contact with maternity clinic workers.

Across Africa, officials report similar trends. In South Sudan, Gabon and Somalia, fewer than 30 percent of those who received at least one dose in the early stages of COVID-19 immunization campaigns were women.

In those countries — as elsewhere in the world, especially impoverished nations in parts of the Middle East and Asia — women face other obstacles accessing vaccines. Some need their husband’s permission or lack the technology to make appointments.

Sarah Hawkes, director of the Centre for Gender and Global Health at University College London, said some hope exists that initial imbalances in COVID-19 immunization rates between men and women continue to even out in the Gambia and other countries once they have steady vaccine supplies. Most rich countries where vaccines have been freely available report a nearly even split between the numbers of men and women getting inoculated.

However, it is particularly difficult to push vaccines in areas that have not had explosive outbreaks of the virus, such as parts of the Gambia and South Sudan.

“Women here are worried their children will get pneumonia or malaria,” said Anger Ater, a nurse who works on immunization campaigns in South Sudan. “They are not worried about COVID-19.”

Reluctance toward COVID-19 vaccines is not limited to remote villages. One morning at the Bundung hospital in Serrekunda, on the outskirts of the Gambia’s capital, chief executive officer Kebba Manneh asked dozens of expectant mothers if they had been vaccinated. Just one raised her hand.

Footsteps away, other women brought in their babies and toddlers for routine immunizations — measles, diphtheria and tetanus.

“You take your child to get vaccinations. What is so special about this one?” Manneh asked.

A pregnant woman pulled out her phone to show him a video claiming someone’s body became magnetic after the COVID-19 shot, showing a spoon stuck to an arm.

In the Gambia, husbands must give permission for wives’ medical procedures. Most women tell healthcare workers they would not get the COVID-19 vaccine without their husband’s consent.

Fatoumata Nyabally’s job as a security officer puts her at heightened risk of contracting the virus. She is seven months pregnant, but her husband has refused to allow her to be vaccinated. So Nyabally declined a jab, telling workers: “He’s the head of the family, so I have to obey him in anything we do.”

Of the 100 women approached that day at the hospital, only nine agreed to be vaccinated.