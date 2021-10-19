As a result of a falling birthrate, enrollment in four-year technical programs and two-year junior colleges at 27 private universities has dropped to less than 60 percent, while nine universities have had to close in the past few years. Keeping up enrollment has clearly developed into a crisis at private universities.
Ministry of Education regulations state that if a university’s freshman enrollment is less than 60 percent for two consecutive years, it is to be placed on the ministry’s watch list, and could be forced to close. This places significant pressure on most private universities.
Since the government expanded the 12-year Basic Education policy to include private schools in 2015, many primary, secondary and vocational school students no longer need to pay tuition fees as part of the program, while the salaries of private school teachers have been raised to the level of public school teachers. A similar approach applies to kindergarten students.
The policy does not apply to private universities, although their tuition fees are about 2.5 times higher than those of public universities. Since some private universities face difficulty in attracting students, salaries for teachers at those schools are lower than at public schools. This is unfair to students and teachers. The government must urgently apply a “quasi-nationalization” policy to higher education.
The number of colleges and universities surged after educational reform groups called for more senior-high schools and universities in 1994. The purpose was to relieve pressure on students and improve the nation’s overall educational level. In response to the call, the government simply approved upgrades of most public and private five-year junior colleges to colleges or universities of science and technology, but failed to insist that only the government be allowed to establish new universities.
The Cabinet’s educational reform committee promoted a free market mechanism and allowed the establishment of private universities, and the government accepted the suggestion to save trouble, with the result that the number of private universities peaked at 105. As there is a serious shortage of students, some private schools have either stopped enrollment or closed down.
It is the government’s responsibility to provide comprehensive and modern education. Passing this responsibility to the free market could result in uneven quality of higher education. Even in extremely capitalistic societies, the government has taken the responsibility of establishing public universities. Today, the proportion of public to private university students is about four to one in the US, the exact opposite of Taiwan, as the number of private university students is double the number of public university students.
The main purpose of public universities is to give people a chance to receive higher education, and the main purpose of private universities is to develop education with special features.
Unfortunately, the positioning of Taiwan’s public and private universities has been mixed up. Instead of taking the responsibility for opening public universities, the government simply approved the upgrade of most public and private junior colleges, resulting in a wave of closures as the birthrate has fallen.
It is time to push for a “quasi-nationalization” policy on private universities. President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) must keep her promise to increase the number of public university students to more than half of the number of university students, one of the goals of the government’s “10-year policy guidelines.”
Chen Chien-hsien is an assistant professor at Meiho University’s Department of Social Work.
Translated by Eddy Chang
An old Latin adage reads: Si vis pacem, para bellum. Translated it means: “If you wish peace, then prepare for war.” This adage has many variants and claims to authorship, but what is most important is its message for a peaceful Taiwan. Why should Taiwan prepare for war? The reasons are many and obvious. Certainly, such preparation is not because Taiwan wants war or is a warlike nation. Instead, the answer is found in its neighbor, China. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP), which rules China as a one-party state, is ambitious and troubled — and that combination makes war a viable option,
Unless Hollywood movies like Greenland, Deep Impact, and Armageddon have predictive powers and a rogue space rock is heading our way, stopping Chinese Communist Party expansionism is likely to prove the single most challenging and dangerous problem of our lifetimes. How can the United States, Taiwan, and other liberal democracies prepare for and prevent attacks from China? How can Washington bolster Taipei’s confidence when it doesn’t recognize Taiwan as a real country and, so far, lacks the political will to make major adjustments to its ossified China policy and Taiwan policy? How can Taiwan make itself heard on the world stage when
Hypersonic weapons are defined as armaments capable of traveling at speeds faster than Mach 5 and can be broadly classified into two types: hypersonic glide vehicles (HGV) and hypersonic cruise missiles. The former are launched into the upper atmosphere by ballistic missiles. The vehicle is then separated from the booster to maneuver, or glide, toward its target. The latter can be launched from a jet plane or rocket to reach supersonic speed before igniting a scramjet engine to achieve hypersonic speeds. As the US engages in a great-power competition with China and Russia, all three countries are racing to field hypersonic
As a Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) cadet, I frequently get asked how quickly the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) might overrun Taiwan if it invaded before 2040. My answer is that the PLA will not be able to take over Taiwan within that time frame, because the more eager the PLA is to complete the task in a short period, the more likely it would fail — and fail big. Having a slim chance of winning is what keeps the PLA from taking action. From time to time, some PLA leaders or keyboard fighters make threats — one of the