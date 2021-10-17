EDITORIAL: Take action before tragedies occur

A fire in a building in Kaohsiung on Thursday that claimed 46 lives has exposed the social ailments behind Taiwan’s economic growth, including an aging population and widening wealth gap.

The Cheng Chung Cheng (城中城) building in Yancheng District (鹽埕) was a residential and commercial complex known to locals as a “ghost building.” Its first through sixth floors had been abandoned for years, although they once housed an ice skating rink, movie theater and dance hall. Built about 40 years ago, the building encapsulated the struggles of the city’s less wealthy residents. Local media reported that many of its residents were older people living alone, or physically or mentally challenged people, while the monthly rents for their apartments were NT$2,000 to NT$6,000, and the living conditions were less than ideal.

Taiwanese are not unfamiliar with such buildings — huge, decades-old, dimly lit structures occupied by underprivileged people. They can be found in the neglected corners of nearly every city. They are the elephants in the street that everyone can see, but few bother to address until tragedy strikes.

Following the blaze, many have reiterated a call for expediting urban renewal and building more public housing for underprivileged people. Local government officials said they have started to inventory unsafe and aging buildings. More than 4.49 million buildings, or about 50.4 percent of the nation’s total, were built 30 or more years ago, Public Television Service said on Thursday, citing data from the Ministry of the Interior. About 71.4 percent of Taipei’s buildings, or 643,000, are older than 30 years. However, the city’s authorities have only received 744 applications to renovate aging structures, and only 560 were approved, the data show.

The problem is not exclusive to Taipei, as the data show that there are 777,000 buildings (47 percent of the city’s total) older than 30 years in New Taipei City, 564,000 (52 percent) in Kaohsiung, 428,000 (40.2 percent) in Taichung, 363,000 (51.1 percent) in Tainan and 302,000 (34.8 percent) in Taoyuan.

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has instructed the Executive Yuan and the ministry to launch a comprehensive review of architecture management, fire prevention regulations and urban renewal procedures for unsafe and aging buildings.

Regarding calls to provide a greater floor-to-area ratio bonus to accelerate building renewals, the ministry on Friday said that the measure is not a cure-all. Rather, the key is making renewal procedures clear, and local governments can refer to its guidelines to speed up their reviews for applications, the ministry said.

Many building renewal cases in Taiwan have to undergo years, if not decades, of struggles, because many aging buildings have complicated entanglements of interests and property rights. That is also why some have speculated that the Kaohsiung fire might have been arson to speed up property reconstruction, which has happened in the past.

As Tsai and many other politicians have vowed to donate to a relief fund for the survivors, more crucial tasks remain to help the former tenants find new housing and improve the living conditions of other aging buildings. Even if it takes a long time to renovate a building, authorities can immediately start ensuring that residents can escape during a disaster, including by clearing obstructions from stairwells, and providing easily accessible and usable fire extinguishers.

Instead of making more laws, the government must enforce existing regulations and pay more attention to people’s living conditions.