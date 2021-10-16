Building a healthier, not perfect, body shape

By Chao Nan-hsing 趙南星





Earlier this month, Tainan Nankwang Senior High School in the city’s Sinying District (新營) held a student bodybuilding contest on campus, and about 90 students competed in swimsuits or trunks, while some professional bodybuilders were invited by the school to serve as judges for the event.

As the popularity of working out continues to increase, the new trend has also hit local schools, with a number of colleges and senior-high schools setting up gyms on campus. Apart from aerobic exercise, an increasing number of students are aware of the importance of strength building. As a junior-high school teacher, I would like to offer two thoughts on the issue.

First, is being muscular equal to being healthy? The term “physical fitness” proposed by the Ministry of Education’s Sports Administration refers to the ability of a person’s body to adapt itself to life and the environment — including muscular strength, endurance, power and flexibility. So it means the overall improvement of the physical constitution.

However, bodybuilding contests tend to focus on the display of individual muscle groups, such as the biceps, chest or back muscles. Since bodybuilding is able to fulfill the popular aspiration of having a fine physique, the sport is often appealing. It is pleasing to see the younger generation paying greater attention to their bodies.

However, as students exercise certain muscle groups, do they know that good health standards do not necessarily equate with a physique that can meet the prevailing standards of beauty?

The next problem involves somatic anxiety and body framework. As people increasingly develop body self-awareness, we have gradually gained an understanding of the past social stereotypes of a person’s body framework, under which women were expected to be pale and slim, and men tall and strong. We have also realized the importance of exercising our muscles to a degree, because such exercise can significantly enhance our quality of life as we age.

Can a school really promote students’ health and development of their bodies by pushing for a bodybuilding contest like this? By asking teenage students to display their figures in public on stage, will the school create another type of somatic anxiety as they pursue the “perfect” body shape?

Today, many male students want to be like the Hulk, with his huge chest and back muscles, and a firm abdomen with a “ripped six-pack.” As they excessively exercise their upper bodies, they mostly form a “V” shape with broad shoulders and a narrow waist. Thus, their upper bodies are out of proportion to their lower bodies, because the mainstream aesthetic concept values the former over the latter.

As for many female students, instead of being too strong, which is not so easy for most women, they prefer firm abs, pert buttocks, sturdy long legs and a low body fat percentage. A low body fat percentage could lead to menstrual disorders, therefore leading to another health problem.

As a teacher, I am pleased to see Taiwanese students paying more attention to their bodies, but what is the purpose? Is it just to show off their figures, or to improve their health? Perhaps schools should think over the issue before promoting bodybuilding contests on campus.

Chao Nan-hsing is a junior-high school teacher.

Translated by Eddy Chang