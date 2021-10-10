The Liberty Times Editorial: Legislative clownery must end

There is a national institution in Taiwan whose members are exceedingly well remunerated and whose primary function is to hold meetings. The rules of debate during these meetings are comprehensive and clear, yet its members are fond of complicating matters.

During meetings, members frequently use the power of the fist over the power of the mouth: spraying water, lobbing water balloons, throwing flour and even dumping pig’s innards onto the carpet of the debating chamber.

When such methods are deemed insufficient, its members get even more physical: turning over tables, biting one another, pulling at each other’s hair, throwing shoes, punching, kicking — and even descending into mob brawls.

The members’ unrestrained behavior inevitably leads to a lot of lost time and the suspension of meetings.

These sorts of unsavory scenes within the nation’s representative body have been going on for decades, to the extent that most voters no longer bat an eyelid.

Nevertheless, most Taiwanese are decidedly irked by the fact that the members’ “rambunctious” behavior usually paralyzes proceedings for an entire day, which results in wasting large amounts of taxpayers’ hard-earned money.

Even more galling for many is that the chaotic scenes are invariably picked up by the international media and beamed across the globe, turning Taiwan into a laughing stock.

Make no mistake: the clownery and roughhousing of members represent a reactionary force against Taiwan’s democratic foundations. They humiliate the nation and bring its democratic system into disrepute.

Yes, this institution is Taiwan’s elected assembly of lawmakers: the Legislative Yuan. Some have likened the toe-curlingly embarrassing behavior seen on the floor of the nation’s legislature to a circus — this is an insult to circuses.

Circus performances are meticulously planned to keep audiences on the edges of their seats. A common feature of circuses is the clown, although its function is not to sow chaos, but to display special skills and put on a carefully honed theatrical performance that in the best case has the audience doubled up with laughter and in rapturous applause.

The ugly scenes and clownish behavior that frequently unfold in the Legislative Yuan make circus performances seem positively pedestrian in comparison. Irresponsible lawmakers are letting down voters and betraying their trust, but through their actions, they are also tarring other lawmakers with the same brush.

While fisticuffs on the floor of the legislative chamber are no longer a newsworthy event in the eyes of Taiwan’s jaded public, it is worth remembering the circumstances under which such behavior came into being.

In the 1980s, when Taiwan was ruled by the authoritarian Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT), the nantion’s “10,000-year legislature,” as it was mockingly called by the public, was stuffed with superannuated life peers. The opposition was battling against a violent majority bereft of any democratic legitimacy and was forced to resort to unorthodox tactics.

Three decades on and Taiwan has gone through a democratization process, and peaceful transitions of government have become the norm. The majority in the legislature keeps shifting.

As such, it makes no sense that stalling tactics and disruptions are still commonplace, yet Taiwan’s lawmakers continue to use tactics developed during the authoritarian era to subvert a rubber-stamp legislature that no longer exists.

Every time one of these incidents occurs, international media pronounce Taiwan’s chaotic legislature a “domestic scandal” or claim that Taiwan’s democracy is facing a crisis.

Taiwan has evolved from a one-party authoritarian state into a multi-party parliamentary democracy with two major parties alternating in government. Taiwan’s two largest political parties, the KMT and the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), are both equally responsible for the frequent scraps that bring Taiwan’s democracy into disrepute.

Both parties have, either during periods of opposition or when they have governed as a minority government, opposed the policies of the other side simply for the sake of opposition. They have accused the other party of presiding over a “tyranny of the majority” and resorted to physical force that sometimes descended into pitched battles on the floor of the legislative chamber.

Equally reprehensible, the governing or majority party in the legislature — no matter whether it was the DPP or KMT — have often shown an unwillingness to reason with the other side, and lacked the humility to engage with the opposition and seek compromise.

Communication, cooperation and compromise between the two sides of the aisle are vital to reach cross-party consensus on issues of national importance.

Instead, the DPP and KMT are locked in perpetual strife that often spills over into physical violence in the legislative chamber.

Since the process of democratization started, both parties have been unable to establish a working relationship based on healthy competition and cooperation. Policy debates too often dissolve into knee-jerk finger wagging and partisan criticism without a shred of self-reflection. National interest is sacrificed to score cheap political goals.

Even worse, both parties are guilty of criticizing public policy while in opposition and then spinning on the head of a dime to support the same policy once in government. The upshot of this parochial infighting is that Taiwan’s politicians often have a poor grasp of international affairs, closed minds and favor isolationism.

Examples of this are the debates over relaxing restrictions on the importation of US beef and pork products, and the government’s Forward-looking Infrastructure Development Program. In debates on each of these issues, lawmakers came to blows.

In the past few years, increased populism has seen Taiwan’s pan-blue and pan-green camps become locked in increasingly savage internecine warfare. As a result, Taiwan’s politicians and political parties are increasingly unable to see the forest for all the trees as everything is viewed through the prism of a winner-takes-all mentality.

Given the immense internal and external challenges that Taiwan is facing, such behavior is increasingly extravagant and detached from reality.

Last week, a fresh bout of chaos enveloped the legislature. Ever since the beginning of the current legislative term, the KMT has sought to prevent Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) from presenting his policy report to the legislature.

KMT lawmakers say they are protesting against the government’s COVID-19 policy changes in April, which they say led to a cluster infection involving airline pilots that spread through northern Taiwan, leading to more than 10,000 cases and 800 deaths nationwide in the two months that followed.

On Friday last week, KMT lawmakers for a fourth time blocked Su from presenting his report and paralyzed the legislature by occupying the speaker’s podium, before toppling it and smashing it up. At the same time, the KMT submitted 195 separate “wreaking proposals” as an additional tactic to stall the legislative process.

A dispassionate analysis of the dysfunctional nature of Taiwan’s legislature can only conclude that little meaningful progress has been made in strengthening the nation’s democracy during the past three decades and there has been little improvement in the quality of lawmakers.

In the end, Su posted all 164 pages of his report on his office’s Facebook page.

If the report can be issued online and legislators continue to disrespect the dignity of their office, then perhaps it is time to reduce their number and trim their salaries.

Translated by Edward Jones