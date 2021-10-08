[ LETTER ]

Disgusting recall antics

I am disgusted with the behavior of those Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) politicians who are colluding and steering the organizers of an effort to recall Taiwan Statebuilding Party Legislator Chen Po-wei (陳柏惟) in a vote on Oct. 23 (“KMT’s Chiang urges residents to recall Chen Po-wei,” Oct. 3, page 3).

Chen is a newly elected, young parliamentarian from a minority party whose work ethic and performance is close to, if not perfect. He is a star performer in every aspect.

The KMT’s replacement for Chen would be a local crony of the party establishment whose performance in his time as a legislator was dubious at best, not to mention the shady past of his family.

The real force behind the drive to remove Chen is obvious, especially as newly elected KMT Chairman Eric Chu (朱立倫) announced that the party would also be going after independent Legislator Freddy Lim (林昶佐).

Chen and Lim are well known for advocating for Taiwanese culture and language, and acting in the best interests of their electorate and nation. Most importantly, they are staunchly against the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

Or perhaps the main reason is that they were both instrumental in the push to remove former Kaohsiung mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) from his post.

The recall campaign targeting Chen and the threats to do the same to Lim sound like a cynical attempt at revenge by supporters and colleagues of Han.

The funding for the Chen recall campaign also raises many questions. Slick advertisements and promotional material were quickly distributed across the electorate, plastered in front of the mainly elderly local population, who perhaps do not know the details of the situation.

If Chen were to be recalled, it might drive young people away from participation in the democratic process and a career in politics. Their voices would be diminished in legislative debates, while the balance of youth and experience in Taiwanese politics would be eroded if electoral laws are turned into a tool for opponents to remove lawmakers who are acting in the best interests of the nation rather than the best interests of the CCP.

The KMT would use a successful recall — and a continuation of such standover tactics — to install CCP-controlled people to infiltrate Taiwan’s democracy and invade by stealth, perhaps even leaking state secrets to the enemy.

Its behavior shows how “red” the party has become.

If Taiwan is invaded, these will be the same people who will open the doors wide for the enemy.

James Chen

Victoria, Australia