Disgusting recall antics
I am disgusted with the behavior of those Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) politicians who are colluding and steering the organizers of an effort to recall Taiwan Statebuilding Party Legislator Chen Po-wei (陳柏惟) in a vote on Oct. 23 (“KMT’s Chiang urges residents to recall Chen Po-wei,” Oct. 3, page 3).
Chen is a newly elected, young parliamentarian from a minority party whose work ethic and performance is close to, if not perfect. He is a star performer in every aspect.
The KMT’s replacement for Chen would be a local crony of the party establishment whose performance in his time as a legislator was dubious at best, not to mention the shady past of his family.
The real force behind the drive to remove Chen is obvious, especially as newly elected KMT Chairman Eric Chu (朱立倫) announced that the party would also be going after independent Legislator Freddy Lim (林昶佐).
Chen and Lim are well known for advocating for Taiwanese culture and language, and acting in the best interests of their electorate and nation. Most importantly, they are staunchly against the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).
Or perhaps the main reason is that they were both instrumental in the push to remove former Kaohsiung mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) from his post.
The recall campaign targeting Chen and the threats to do the same to Lim sound like a cynical attempt at revenge by supporters and colleagues of Han.
The funding for the Chen recall campaign also raises many questions. Slick advertisements and promotional material were quickly distributed across the electorate, plastered in front of the mainly elderly local population, who perhaps do not know the details of the situation.
If Chen were to be recalled, it might drive young people away from participation in the democratic process and a career in politics. Their voices would be diminished in legislative debates, while the balance of youth and experience in Taiwanese politics would be eroded if electoral laws are turned into a tool for opponents to remove lawmakers who are acting in the best interests of the nation rather than the best interests of the CCP.
The KMT would use a successful recall — and a continuation of such standover tactics — to install CCP-controlled people to infiltrate Taiwan’s democracy and invade by stealth, perhaps even leaking state secrets to the enemy.
Its behavior shows how “red” the party has become.
If Taiwan is invaded, these will be the same people who will open the doors wide for the enemy.
James Chen
Victoria, Australia
The main challenge Taiwan faces when applying for UN membership, or even to participate in any UN function, is that it would allegedly contravene UN General Assembly Resolution 2758 of Oct. 25, 1971. This is false, but it bears examination, especially as nations seek peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. First, look at what Resolution 2758 says and does not say as regards Taiwan. Then place that in the context of the 1952 Treaty of San Francisco that ended World War II and the earlier Treaty of Shimonoseki, by which the Manchu Qing empire gave Taiwan to Japan in 1895.
Canadians Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig — who were being detained in China on allegations of espionage — arrived in Toronto on Saturday last week, apparently set free in exchange for Canada’s release of Huawei Technologies Co chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou (孟晚舟). Beijing consistently maintained it had evidence that the two men were engaged in espionage, but never produced any. The trials against the two men were held in closed sessions. China has also maintained that their arrests were not related to Meng’s detention, but it cannot be merely a coincidence that they were imprisoned within days of Meng’s arrest,
Early last month, YouTuber Chen Yen-chang (陳延昶) posted a message on the Taiwan New Constitution Foundation’s Facebook page, saying: “Dear all, I support Taiwanese independence. Taiwan already is an independent country. I am a Taiwanese. I am not Chinese.” He later said that his Facebook access had been restricted for 30 days. The revelation prompted numerous complaints from commenters describing how they had been blocked or had their accounts deleted with no reason provided. I wrote an article asking whether Chen — who runs the Mr 486 (486先生) online shopping YouTube channel — was sanctioned because of a Facebook error, exploring the possibility
China’s bullying of Taiwan has only incurred further ill feeling toward its communist regime and pushed more countries to side with Taiwan, as shown by an uproar involving the International Association for the Development of Apnea (AIDA). The association removed Taiwan’s flag during a live broadcast of the Individual Depth Freediving World Championship in Cyprus on Tuesday. Although it apologized two days later, AIDA Taiwan said it was given two options: leave the space for the flag empty or compete under the banner of “Chinese Taipei.” Backing AIDA Taiwan, AIDA Japan asked the association to remove its flag from the livestream as