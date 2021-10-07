In what could be considered a crucial development, Chinese National Development and Reform Commission Vice Chairman Ning Jizhe (寧吉喆) on Thursday last week said at the 10th Joint Cooperation Committee meeting of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) that “high-quality operation” and “high-level security guarantees” are required to make the CPEC successful. In another equally interesting development with long-term implications, Pakistan is now trying to include Taliban-led Afghanistan into the CPEC project. Clearly, while China is looking for greater security and safety of its investments, Pakistan is keen to include the Taliban, knowing full well that the project’s security depends on
The main challenge Taiwan faces when applying for UN membership, or even to participate in any UN function, is that it would allegedly contravene UN General Assembly Resolution 2758 of Oct. 25, 1971. This is false, but it bears examination, especially as nations seek peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. First, look at what Resolution 2758 says and does not say as regards Taiwan. Then place that in the context of the 1952 Treaty of San Francisco that ended World War II and the earlier Treaty of Shimonoseki, by which the Manchu Qing empire gave Taiwan to Japan in 1895.
Canadians Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig — who were being detained in China on allegations of espionage — arrived in Toronto on Saturday last week, apparently set free in exchange for Canada’s release of Huawei Technologies Co chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou (孟晚舟). Beijing consistently maintained it had evidence that the two men were engaged in espionage, but never produced any. The trials against the two men were held in closed sessions. China has also maintained that their arrests were not related to Meng’s detention, but it cannot be merely a coincidence that they were imprisoned within days of Meng’s arrest,
In a close contest, former New Taipei City mayor Eric Chu (朱立倫) on Saturday last week was elected Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) chairman for a second time. Many people wonder what the result of this internecine KMT power struggle means for Taiwanese politics — if Chu fails to get a firm grasp of the situation, he might inadvertently help the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) secure a third term in office. The day after the election, Chu received a congratulatory telegram from Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平). Chu replied, thanking Xi as the two return to acknowledging the so-called “1992 consensus” and