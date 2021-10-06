How the supply chain crisis is affecting six big economies

From a record-breaking flotilla of container ships in the US to power cuts in China, the post-pandemic pickup in activity is taking a toll

By Dominic Rushe, Helen Davidson, Kate Connolly, Andrew Roth, Ph / The Guardian





As the COVID-19 pandemic eases and national economies emerge from suspended animation, demand for energy, labor and transport has surged. That sudden acceleration is putting a huge strain on the just-in-time, cross-border supply chains that keep factories open and shelves stocked.

From Liverpool to Los Angeles, Beijing to Berlin, the world is in the grip of a supply crunch. Guardian correspondents report on how the fallout is affecting six big economies:

US

Off the coast of Los Angeles a record-breaking flotilla of container ships is waiting to unload goods. With the holiday season approaching, companies across the US are predicting shortages and price rises for everything from artificial Christmas trees and sports goods to Thanksgiving turkeys. Retailers warn that basics including toilet paper could once again be in short supply.

Some experts predict 80 percent of the US will be vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of the year, but the pandemic’s impact will last far longer than that as the broken links in the global supply chain continue to drag down the economy.

Logjams of container ships are only one part of the story. The US is also experiencing a massive labor shortage, especially in the leisure and entertainment sector. There were a record 10 million job openings in the US at the end of June. “Help wanted” signs can be spotted in restaurant windows across the nation.

Republicans have blamed pandemic-related increases in unemployment benefits for the lack of workers. Those benefits have ended, but there is as yet little evidence that the industries hardest hit are gaining enough workers.

Low wages have led millions to reconsider their careers during the pandemic, a phenomenon known as the “Great Resignation.” At the same time, lack of affordable childcare and the continuing closure of some schools has led many people to drop out of the workforce.

With COVID-19 still a big threat in many of the nations that the US relies on for goods, the crisis looks set to continue for some time.

“It is frustrating to acknowledge that getting people vaccinated and getting Delta [variant of SARS-CoV-2] under control, 18 months later, still remains the most important economic policy that we have,” US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said last week. “It is also frustrating to see the bottlenecks and supply chain problems not getting better — in fact, at the margin, apparently getting a little bit worse.”

CHINA

The lights are beginning to go out on large parts of China’s economy. The investment banks Nomura and Goldman Sachs have downgraded their forecasts for growth in the world’s No. 2 economy in the wake of power cuts that have idled factories and are also extending already long delays at ports.

Electricity cuts to entire sections of Shenyang, in northern Liaoning Province, have meant traffic lights have not worked for a week, raising safety fears for the city’s many cyclists.

“It is quite inconvenient to ride in the dark,” one resident, Zhu Meiying, told the South China Morning Post. “For people who drive, they have car lights, but for people who ride bicycles it is quite dangerous. Street lights on some roads have to be kept on because it is about lives. Right?”

Zhu questioned what the government’s plans were to address the problem.

Liaoning Province says rationing is the only thing stopping the power grid from collapsing. Some compounds are without power during daylight hours, cutting off water supply and elevators, even in high rises.

Footage on social media shows a family trapped in an elevator when the power went out, with many commenting that the situation made them feel as if they were living in North Korea. Others described power cuts during visits to hospital.

In a since deleted post, one resident of the northeast said that their family of three nearly died of carbon monoxide poisoning after power cuts stopped the exhaust fan from working and the family burned coal briquettes to stay warm.

The situation has worsened so much that China has asked Russia to increase the amount of electricity it sends to its neighbor via transmission lines that can carry 7 billion kilowatt-hours a year.

Lauri Myllyvirta, the lead analyst at the independent Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air, said China had been caught out.

“When fuel prices started to rise on the back of the global recovery, power plants cut back on coal purchases and have been running down their stocks for months,” Myllyvirta said. “Now this has meant that plants have run out of coal and are reluctant to purchase more as prices have skyrocketed.”

GERMANY

A 14.3 percent surge in energy prices in Germany and the knock-on effect on gasoline prices (up 20 percent) and foodstuffs (4.9 percent) all contributed to last month’s inflation rate rise to 4.1 percent, the highest in Germany in almost 30 years.

That is put down to growing demand, a shortage in supply and a lack of alternative energy sources. There are suspicions that Russia is artificially holding back supplies to increase pressure for the opening of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, a charge the Kremlin vehemently denies.

The Bundesbank predicts inflation is to rise to 5 percent by the end of the year.

Driving prices upward are a lift in the VAT rate, after it was lowered temporarily last year to help businesses cope with the pandemic, as well a rise in carbon dioxide emission tariffs, and scarcity of metals, wood and semiconductors.

Despite full order books, these supply frictions are expected to continue at least until the end of the year and to cost the economy 40 billion euros (US$46.4 billion), the effect of which will mainly be felt next year. GDP of 2.5 percent is predicted this year, accelerating to 5.1 percent next year.

However, there has been no talk as yet of a “crisis,” “emergency” or “panic” in Germany, and while many manufacturers are feeling the pinch from the friction in supply chains, the average consumer, though often facing longer than usual waits for the delivery of luxury goods (furniture, electronic products, vehicles), is not experiencing empty supermarket shelves.

The issues of supply chain problems together with a shortage of workers prompted automaker Opel to announce on Thursday last week that it was temporarily shutting down a plant that produces hybrid vehicles in Eisenach. Employees are to be furloughed until the factory reopens, hopefully sometime next year, “supplies permitting.”

Despite almost full employment, a longstanding labor shortage — currently about 400,000 workers a year — is a big issue, hampering overall economic growth and making itself felt in everyday life, mainly in the care industry, the health sector, skilled manufacturing, information technology, engineering, and every skilled craft and trade from plumbers to carpenters.

There is a shortage of 60,000 to 80,000 road haulage workers and economists warn of a demographic crunch, with more people due to go into retirement than are in active employment.

A growing number of German workers, including train drivers, healthcare staff and workers in the motor home industry, have gone on strike, demanding higher pay amid rising inflation, which has raised fears of an inflationary spiral.

Marcel Fratzscher of the German Institute for Economic Research, speaking on the broadcaster DLF, said the government could have to intervene on rents. Most German workers do not own their homes, but he described what was happening as a “normalization” after the pandemic.

“Many people in Germany are scared of the future, but I see this as a luxury problem,” Fratzscher said. “The rise in inflation is a welcome normalization after the temporary suppression of prices during the pandemic. There is absolutely no reason to panic.”

RUSSIA

As energy prices soar elsewhere, Russia finds itself in the enviable position of being the world’s largest net oil and gas exporter combined.

While Russian state television has gloated over videos of British drivers lining up for gasoline, the Kremlin has told Europeans that the sooner its Nord Stream 2 pipeline is opened, the quicker gas prices would stabilize.

It is hard to shock a Russian economy that has done so much to shock itself, unilaterally banning Western imports of meat, fruit, vegetables and dairy in 2014. Yet there are shortages: high-end Moscow restaurants say they cannot find high-quality marbled beef — the good stuff is being exported at higher prices to China — or octopus from Indonesia, normally brought by container ships.

Food inflation is at a record 7 percent annual rate, its highest in five years, an issue that the Kremlin did its utmost to keep under wraps before parliamentary elections last month.

Then there is this year’s mysterious cup-of-noodle shortage. In regional cities such as Krasnoyarsk, the popular doshirak dried noodles have disappeared from shelves amid rumors of a factory shutdown, worker shortages or perhaps rising prices of ingredients. Noodle producers and even regional officials have denied a run on ramen, even as prices are reportedly rising for the remaining packs of the most popular flavors, spicy beef and chicken.

Hotels and restaurants are reporting a “catastrophic” shortage of workers, partly due to rising prices and partly due to Russia’s migrant crisis. Construction and agriculture have been hit by a shortage of an estimated 600,000 workers from central Asia who did many of the hardest jobs, but left during the COVID-19 crisis.

UK

In the summer, the UK’s recovery was threatened by a “pingdemic” that forced hundreds of thousands of workers to self-isolate after they came into contact with someone with COVID-19.

Only weeks after ministers scaled back the test-and-trace system to prevent businesses and public services from closing due to a lack of staff, gasoline shortages have again prevented large swathes of the workforce from traveling to the office, school, factory or, in the case of care workers, reaching housebound patients.

It is an episode that is rapidly having economic consequences as it overlaps with shortages of truck drivers and interruptions to global supply chains that have pushed up prices for everything from computer chips to liquefied natural gas.

Government critics have blamed a lack of preparation for the consequences of Brexit for making the supply bottlenecks affecting every nation that much worse in the UK.

The economy remains 3.5 percent smaller than it was before the pandemic hit. Manufacturing, which has boomed as consumers unable to eat out bought things for their homes, has had a better time, but still remains about 2.5 percent smaller than its previous high in 2019.

A slowdown in activity across all sectors and regions is expected continue for the rest of the year as persistent shortages of key staff and supplies hinder any plans businesses might have had to expand going into next year.

The British Chambers of Commerce forecasts that government efforts to encourage business investment would fail and a 2.5 percent contraction is likely this year.

Consumers, even those who have massed huge savings over the past 18 months, are also expected to become more circumspect in their shopping habits after a sharp rise in inflation that the Bank of England forecasts is to exceed 4 percent by the end of the year.

A sudden rise in gas bills caused by an international shortage of supply would only push inflation higher still. Without extra support, many families could see their living standards fall.

AUSTRALIA

Shortages of timber, steel and other materials are causing havoc in Australia’s huge construction industry and builders are struggling to keep up with demand.

With house prices rising at their fastest rate since 1989 owing to post-pandemic demand and government stimulus, companies are scrambling to get hold of supplies and prices are said to be “going through the roof.”

Adam Robson, who runs Prekaro, a design and construction business in Gold Coast, Queensland, said delivery times for steel and timber have blown out from four weeks to four or five months amid the supply squeeze.

“You used to be able to buy timber off the shelf, but you can’t do that any more. A lot of it comes from China and India, and we just can’t get enough containers into the ports,” Robson said.

Australia is expected to increase the output in its economy by 4 percent this year, according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, despite its two most populous states — New South Wales and Victoria — being in lengthy lockdowns.

The Reserve Bank of Australia said last week that it expects shipping costs and higher wages to push inflation above its target.

A lack of migrant labor has not helped either, pushing up costs further.

“Demand is so high there aren’t enough tradies in the country,” Robson said. “Electricians and chippies now dictate their prices because we can’t even get people in on 451 [migrant worker] visas.”

In a sign of how nations could begin to turn away from long global supply chains, Master Builders Australia has called on the government to plant an extra 250,000 trees a year to protect Australia against timber shortages.

“The housing construction industry is the engine room of the Australian economy and it needs a consistent, reliable domestic timber supply,” Master Builders Australia chief executive Denita Wawn said. “As the timber shortages of the past 18 months have shown, we cannot rely on imports to fill the gap when we have increased construction activity — we need to act now.”