Eric Chu’s dangerous telegram to Xi Jinping

By Huang Di-ying 黃帝穎





On Sept. 26, the day after he was elected chairman of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT), Eric Chu (朱立倫) received a congratulatory telegram from Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) in Xi’s capacity of General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party, in which Xi referred to the fictitious “1992 consensus” and invoked Chu’s cooperation in “striving to achieve national unification.”

Chu sent Xi a return telegram in which he bitterly criticized the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) for having caused a “complex and grim” situation in the Taiwan Strait through its “anti-China policies” that had “altered the status quo.”

As well as distorting the truth, Chu’s telegram was also a surprise attack against Taiwan’s closest allies — the US, Japan and the EU, which have been strategically accusing China of altering the “status quo” across the Taiwan Strait.

The whole world believes that China is trying to unilaterally alter the cross-strait “status quo,” but Chu is willing to risk alienating Taiwan from other democracies for the sake of fawning to Xi.

Still worse, by blaming the DPP for “altering the status quo,” Chu is giving China a legal pretext to use military force against Taiwan under its “Anti-Secession” Law. This is a much greater threat to Taiwan than the so-called “1992 consensus.”

The US, Japan and the EU are well aware that dictatorial China has been opportunistically expanding its military presence in the Taiwan Strait and the South China Sea. In response, an alliance of nations including the US, Japan, India, Australia and the UK have conducted joint military exercises and held security dialogues that have identified China as having altered the “status quo.”

For example, on Aug. 13 Japan’s prime minister and minister of defense reiterated the importance of Taiwan’s security, saying that China’s threat to the Taiwan Strait is a danger to the security of the region and Japan itself.

On Sept. 1, the European Parliament’s Committee on Foreign Affairs overwhelmingly adopted a draft report titled “EU-Taiwan political relations and cooperation,” which, as well as expressing deep concern about China’s military threat, recommended that the EU should begin an impact assessment on a bilateral investment agreement with Taiwan and change the name of the European Economic and Trade Office in Taiwan to the “European Union Office in Taiwan.”

On Sept. 23, the US House of Representatives passed the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2022, which recommends that “the naval forces of Taiwan should be invited to participate in the Rim of the Pacific exercise conducted in 2022” because “the increasingly coercive and aggressive behavior of the People’s Republic of China toward Taiwan is contrary to the expectation of the peaceful resolution of the future of Taiwan,” so the US should ensure that Taiwan maintains sufficient capacity to defend itself.

While democracies around the world agree that China is changing the cross-strait “status quo,” Chu is blaming the DPP administration instead and pushing Taiwan into the danger of China using military force against the nation to suppress those who seek to change the “status quo,” based on its “Anti-Secession” Law.

Chu can advocate “one China” if he wants, but he should not abandon Taiwan’s democratic allies, still less provide China with a legal pretext to attack Taiwan.

Huang Di-ying is a lawyer and chairman of the Taiwan Forever Association.

Translated by Edward Jones and Julian Clegg