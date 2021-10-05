Eri Chu’s China ambitions
When Taiwanese divers competed in last week’s 27th International Association for the Development of Apnea Individual Depth Freediving World Championship, the organizers removed Taiwan’s national flag from a livestream of the event after a complaint from China. Japan and nine other countries supported Taiwan by asking for their flags to also be removed.
Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) chairman-elect Eric Chu (朱立倫) responded to the incident with a Facebook post in which he told Beijing that the two sides of the Taiwan Strait should interact constructively and China should stop suppressing the “Republic of China” (ROC) national flag and infringing athletes’ rights.
He then switched to accusing President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) government of being incapable of maintaining equal and dignified dealings with China, or upholding Taiwanese citizens’ rights in China or elsewhere. Chu asked what Tsai had done to uphold the nation’s dignity and status.
After Chu was elected, neither Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) congratulatory letter nor Chu’s reply to it so much as mentioned “one China, with each side having its own interpretation,” or the ROC. This shows that Chu is not even a minion to Xi. As well as being unacceptable to consensus opinion in the KMT, his attitude is even more out of line with mainstream Taiwanese public opinion.
China’s warplanes harass Taiwan every day, disturbing the peace and showing no concern for Taiwanese public sentiment or the criticisms voiced by other countries. Chu does not dare to condemn China’s actions from a Taiwanese standpoint. Instead, he vainly hopes that China will start acting more constructively. Chu has been bewitched by China. If he thinks he can lead the KMT back from the dead, that would be a miracle indeed.
Chi An-hsiu
Taipei
In what could be considered a crucial development, Chinese National Development and Reform Commission Vice Chairman Ning Jizhe (寧吉喆) on Thursday last week said at the 10th Joint Cooperation Committee meeting of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) that “high-quality operation” and “high-level security guarantees” are required to make the CPEC successful. In another equally interesting development with long-term implications, Pakistan is now trying to include Taliban-led Afghanistan into the CPEC project. Clearly, while China is looking for greater security and safety of its investments, Pakistan is keen to include the Taliban, knowing full well that the project’s security depends on
In an article published in Foreign Policy magazine titled “China is a declining power — and that’s the problem,” two highly reputable academics use “power transition theory” (PTT) as a base for their arguments. PTT was founded by my adviser at Claremont Graduate University, Jacek Kugler, and his mentor, A.F.K. Organski. PTT believes that the unipolar world dominated by a single hegemony (from 1990 to last year) is the most stable setup in international relations compared with the bipolar (US-Soviet Union) or multipolar (Europe before World War II) world. Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) is undermining the current state of unipolar stability. PTT believes
Many Taiwanese were outraged in late April when the Pew Research Center demographic report on Asians in the US categorized them as part of the larger Chinese population. However, in a rare victory against China’s increasingly aggressive campaign to erase Taiwanese identity from the international sphere, the Washington-based think tank rectified the report earlier this month to show separate numbers for people who identify as originating in the two countries. There is still a row in the chart that shows combined Chinese and Taiwanese totals, and the text still lumps the two peoples as “Chinese-origin Asians.” Nonetheless, the change is
Canadians Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig — who were being detained in China on allegations of espionage — arrived in Toronto on Saturday last week, apparently set free in exchange for Canada’s release of Huawei Technologies Co chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou (孟晚舟). Beijing consistently maintained it had evidence that the two men were engaged in espionage, but never produced any. The trials against the two men were held in closed sessions. China has also maintained that their arrests were not related to Meng’s detention, but it cannot be merely a coincidence that they were imprisoned within days of Meng’s arrest,