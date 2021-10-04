EDITORIAL: Canadian cowering a concern

Canadians Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig — who were being detained in China on allegations of espionage — arrived in Toronto on Saturday last week, apparently set free in exchange for Canada’s release of Huawei Technologies Co chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou (孟晚舟). Beijing consistently maintained it had evidence that the two men were engaged in espionage, but never produced any. The trials against the two men were held in closed sessions. China has also maintained that their arrests were not related to Meng’s detention, but it cannot be merely a coincidence that they were imprisoned within days of Meng’s arrest,