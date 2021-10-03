I first met Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) in 1999, when I was Acting Director of AIT, as Darryl Johnson had just left and Ray Burghardt had not yet arrived. She was a young aide for then-President Lee Teng-hui (李登輝). President Lee just had enunciated a new theory, which came to be known as the “state-to-state” principle, in an interview with a German newspaper. Beijing had predictably gone berserk and was trying to get Washington to come down heavily on President Lee. In the midst of all this, Tsai and I met to discuss the situation. I took a liking to this
It might have been an inelegantly, even ineptly, executed pivot, gratuitously alienating key allies, but by leaving Afghanistan and forming a security pact with Australia and the UK in the Indo-Pacific, US President Joe Biden has at least cleared the decks to focus on his great foreign policy challenge — the systemic rivalry with China. Yet the concern now is how quickly this rivalry could escalate, especially regarding Taiwan. The linchpin of the US alliance system in south-east Asia, Taiwan is the biggest island in the first island chain, the group of islands that keeps China blocked in. It is China’s
In an article published in Foreign Policy magazine titled “China is a declining power — and that’s the problem,” two highly reputable academics use “power transition theory” (PTT) as a base for their arguments. PTT was founded by my adviser at Claremont Graduate University, Jacek Kugler, and his mentor, A.F.K. Organski. PTT believes that the unipolar world dominated by a single hegemony (from 1990 to last year) is the most stable setup in international relations compared with the bipolar (US-Soviet Union) or multipolar (Europe before World War II) world. Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) is undermining the current state of unipolar stability. PTT believes
Taiwan does not have any formal defense ties with Australia, but as China’s military expands its power and presence in the South Pacific and threatens the Indo-Pacific region, there might soon be a need for bilateral strategic security cooperation between the two nations as an additional tool to uphold regional security and stability. In an article titled “War-gaming tomorrow: ‘It’s possible this will end in an all-out invasion,’” published in the Weekend Australian newspaper on Sept. 11, Australian Senator Jim Molan, a retired major general in the Australian Army, outlined a potential scenario for Australia in the post-Afghanistan era. “China has one