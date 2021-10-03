All national languages should be respected

By Ho Hsin-han 何信翰





During a question-and-answer session at the Legislative Yuan late last month, Taiwan Statebuilding Party Legislator Chen Po-wei (陳柏惟) asked Minister of National Defense Chiu Kuo-cheng (邱國正) questions in the lawmaker’s mother tongue, Hoklo (commonly known as Taiwanese).

However, the minister requested that Chen speak Mandarin, which they both understand. The incident sparked controversy and discussion.

Whether from a “linguistic human rights” or legal perspective, the right of legislators and officials to use a national language during a question-and-answer session should be protected, even if they use a minority language.

Governance in accordance with the law is fundamental in a democracy. Under the Development of National Languages Act (國家語言發展法) and the Enforcement Rules of the Development of National Languages Act (國家語言發展法施行細則), “nationals may elect which national language they wish to use when involved in administrative, legislative and judicial procedures of government agencies.”

The acts add that the government must provide interpreters when necessary.

Based on the spirit of the law, a person’s right to use a national language should be protected, and no one should force someone to change their national language of choice.

What happens if two officials choose to use different national languages? That is when interpreters should be used. Through interpretation, speakers can express themselves in the language they prefer or to which they are accustomed, while listeners can reduce their anxiety about not being able to understand what is being said.

Language has never been just about whether a person can speak one in particular, nor is it just a communication tool. When choosing which language to speak, there might be other, deeper meanings behind that choice.

For example, many national leaders and diplomats choose to speak their mother tongue at important occasions when interpretation is available. It is not because of their poor command of another language. Rather, it is an expression of attitude and mutual respect.

With the help of interpreters, even if the language of one party is less common, the language rights of all parties can still be respected and protected.

Linguistic human rights have become a common matter in developed countries and international organizations, and interpretation services are also common. Over the past few years, when the Ministry of Culture conducts meetings on national languages, it provides interpretation services in sign language, Aboriginal languages, Hakka and Hoklo.

With growing national language talent, logistical difficulties in providing interpretation between different national languages at the Legislative Yuan can be overcome. During the creation of the Development of National Languages Act, all possible scenarios were considered.

Today, respect for each national language is no longer a matter of considering whether it is possible to accommodate their speakers; it is a matter of whether the public is willing to accept different languages with an open mind.

In terms of human rights, Taiwan is ahead of the world in many ways.

As for the protection of linguistic human rights, hopefully the nation will move toward diversity and respect to create a future where all Taiwanese can accept one another.

Ho Hsin-han is an associate professor at National Taichung University of Education’s Taiwanese languages and literature department.

Translated by Eddy Chang