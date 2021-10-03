Ko benefits most from KMT race

By Hong Tsun-ming 康駿銘





The dust has settled after the results of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) chairmanship race were announced, and former New Taipei City mayor Eric Chu (朱立倫) emerged victorious. Even though he was expected to win, he did not manage to secure 50 percent of the vote.

This clearly shows that not only are there distinct differences between the leaders, there are also obvious divisions among party members and supporters.

In the debates, and after his victory was confirmed, Chu repeatedly called for party unity. The question remains: Is he the man for the job, or will he deflect from the issue, as he always has done, by launching attacks on the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)?

The KMT has always relied on manufacturing enmity for the DPP to survive. Former party chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) was never able to lead the entire party, and the blue camp was not happy about the direction in which he wanted to take them, accusing him of being “light green.” It would have been a shock had he not been decisively beaten in the election.

On the other side of the spectrum, Sun Yat-sen School president Chang Ya-chung (張亞中) took a hard stance and saw his star rise on the back of his ability to debate.

Even though Chang faltered at the finish line, he finished the race trailing only 13 percent behind Chu — who is part of the pan-blue camp establishment, and a one-time local government head and party chairman to boot — and without the endorsement of any major party figure.

This shows that the blue camp has lost faith in KMT establishment figures. To an extent, it has lost patience with them as well. As it transpired, Chang’s hardline stance resonated with their expectations. There are clearly those party members who are hoping for somebody to once more hold their banner aloft, beat their drum, attack the DPP and take the wind out of the sails of “Taiwanese secessionists.”

However, it is not just having to deal with the more hardcore elements of the party that awaits Chu upon his return to the position of party chairman. He will also have to deal with intra-party divisions over the issue of “one China.”

That Chang — who made absolutely no attempt to hide his pro-China, pro-unification stance during the election campaign — could receive such a high number of votes, and such fervent support online, could perhaps be explained by China’s background machinations.

It could also suggest that the pro-China, pro-unification mindset that that KMT itself has invited over its threshold has now settled into the best seat in the house.

Chu will need to balance the extremes without offending China, while preventing the KMT’s drift to a pro-unification party alienating it from pan-blue voters in Taiwan.

This will be a massive challenge for him if his party is to take back the presidency in 2024, or if he is to unite the different factions within his party to do well in the rapidly approaching legislative and local government elections next year.

Additionally, exploiting hate for the green camp is likely to become less effective as time goes on, and the affinity with China ingrained in the blue camp will increasingly hobble the KMT’s chances of becoming a more “localized” Taiwan-centered party.

These trends could make things increasingly difficult for Chu in the long term.

The urgency in uniting the party and balancing competing forces within means that, in his return to party chairman, Chu cannot afford to lose in either of two forthcoming KMT-led votes: the retributive recall of Taiwan Statebuilding Party Legislator Chen Po-wei (陳柏惟) later this month, and the referendums scheduled for Dec. 18. Defeat in these would make containing internal party divisions more difficult.

However, irrespective of whether Chu surpasses expectations and unifies the party behind him, turmoil within the KMT has pushed several party workers to jump ship in their own political interests and join the Taiwan People’s Party (TPP), adding to the ranks of the white camp in the lead-up to next year’s local elections.

There is also the possibility that Chu’s victory might spur increased cooperation between the blue and white camps in opposing the green camp.

For this reason, it could be argued that the TPP chairman, Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲), is the biggest winner from the KMT chairmanship election result.

Hong Tsun-ming is the director of the Taiwan Statebuilding Party’s Yilan County Branch.

Translated by Paul Cooper