Formalism not helping students to prepare well

By Lin Han 林志翰





The Ministry of Education has confirmed that a contractor mistakenly deleted more than 10,000 online study histories — which universities could access to evaluate applicants — uploaded by 7,854 students from 81 senior and vocational high schools nationwide.

Some worry that the full electronic portfolios cannot be recovered and say that the ministry should protect students’ rights by postponing a policy to use e-portfolios as a key criterion for university admission.

Others say that the files simply reward formalism — benefiting those who have followed the bureaucratic process — and do not reflect students’ actual performance.

However, formalism does not stop at e-portfolios. It is also in the so-called “excess comparison” (超額比序) system for exam-free admission to high schools. Is the ministry really going to repeat this mistake in university admissions?

The ministry launched the excess comparison system with fanfare in 2014. From volunteer services to class leadership, off-campus competitions and physical fitness, the categories used to compile an excess comparison score are too numerous to count.

When the system was launched, many junior-high school students cleaned restrooms to earn points, while parents spent fortunes training their children to excel at off-campus contests and hiring people to guide their efforts. Some students served as class officers or used physical fitness stations.

However, these efforts evaporated in less than five years. As early as 2017, the school district covering Taipei, Keelung and New Taipei City returned to exam scores and the intensely competitive study system that is so disliked by advocates of education reform.

Today, the unrealistic ideal of diverse competition is broken, existing only in bureaucratic processes. Most junior-high school students try to accumulate points for the excess comparison system from the first grade so they can concentrate on the Comprehensive Assessment Program for Junior High School Students when they reach third grade. The emphasis on action and process in the excess comparison system is nothing but empty talk.

The e-portfolios seem to be yet more formalism. Superficially, advocates of e-portfolios claim that volunteering overseas or attending vocational classes does not necessarily make a good portfolio. Instead, a good portfolio should focus on how a student has shown initiative in line with their interests and expertise, as well as their passions and learning achievements.

Despite these beautiful but unrealistic ideas, proponents of the system have failed to propose a clear basis for the scoring index.

Moreover, some senior-high school teachers give students assignments each semester that can be uploaded to the ministry’s system as learning achievements and examples of their diversity of performance. This makes it difficult for university assessors to look at an e-portfolio to see who an applicant really is and understand their passion for learning.

Due to the absence of a clear scoring index for the e-portfolios, it is likely that every student would get a top score simply by uploading anything that meets the basic requirements, leaving university admissions still heavily dependent on General Scholastic Ability Test scores and oral interviews.

Formalism is keeping students busy throughout the three years of high school for little more than meeting requirements of advocates of education reform.

Lin Han is a junior-high school teacher.

Translated by Eddy Chang