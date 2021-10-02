The Ministry of Education has confirmed that a contractor mistakenly deleted more than 10,000 online study histories — which universities could access to evaluate applicants — uploaded by 7,854 students from 81 senior and vocational high schools nationwide.
Some worry that the full electronic portfolios cannot be recovered and say that the ministry should protect students’ rights by postponing a policy to use e-portfolios as a key criterion for university admission.
Others say that the files simply reward formalism — benefiting those who have followed the bureaucratic process — and do not reflect students’ actual performance.
However, formalism does not stop at e-portfolios. It is also in the so-called “excess comparison” (超額比序) system for exam-free admission to high schools. Is the ministry really going to repeat this mistake in university admissions?
The ministry launched the excess comparison system with fanfare in 2014. From volunteer services to class leadership, off-campus competitions and physical fitness, the categories used to compile an excess comparison score are too numerous to count.
When the system was launched, many junior-high school students cleaned restrooms to earn points, while parents spent fortunes training their children to excel at off-campus contests and hiring people to guide their efforts. Some students served as class officers or used physical fitness stations.
However, these efforts evaporated in less than five years. As early as 2017, the school district covering Taipei, Keelung and New Taipei City returned to exam scores and the intensely competitive study system that is so disliked by advocates of education reform.
Today, the unrealistic ideal of diverse competition is broken, existing only in bureaucratic processes. Most junior-high school students try to accumulate points for the excess comparison system from the first grade so they can concentrate on the Comprehensive Assessment Program for Junior High School Students when they reach third grade. The emphasis on action and process in the excess comparison system is nothing but empty talk.
The e-portfolios seem to be yet more formalism. Superficially, advocates of e-portfolios claim that volunteering overseas or attending vocational classes does not necessarily make a good portfolio. Instead, a good portfolio should focus on how a student has shown initiative in line with their interests and expertise, as well as their passions and learning achievements.
Despite these beautiful but unrealistic ideas, proponents of the system have failed to propose a clear basis for the scoring index.
Moreover, some senior-high school teachers give students assignments each semester that can be uploaded to the ministry’s system as learning achievements and examples of their diversity of performance. This makes it difficult for university assessors to look at an e-portfolio to see who an applicant really is and understand their passion for learning.
Due to the absence of a clear scoring index for the e-portfolios, it is likely that every student would get a top score simply by uploading anything that meets the basic requirements, leaving university admissions still heavily dependent on General Scholastic Ability Test scores and oral interviews.
Formalism is keeping students busy throughout the three years of high school for little more than meeting requirements of advocates of education reform.
Lin Han is a junior-high school teacher.
Translated by Eddy Chang
Within the span of a generation, a new super-rich class emerges from a society in which millions of rural migrants toiled away in factories for a pittance. Bribery becomes the most common mode of influence in politics. Opportunists speculate recklessly in land and real estate. Financial risks simmer as local governments borrow to finance railways and other large infrastructure projects. All of this is happening in the world’s most promising emerging market and rising global power. No, this is not a description of contemporary China, but rather of the US during the Gilded Age, from about 1870 to 1900. This
I first met Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) in 1999, when I was Acting Director of AIT, as Darryl Johnson had just left and Ray Burghardt had not yet arrived. She was a young aide for then-President Lee Teng-hui (李登輝). President Lee just had enunciated a new theory, which came to be known as the “state-to-state” principle, in an interview with a German newspaper. Beijing had predictably gone berserk and was trying to get Washington to come down heavily on President Lee. In the midst of all this, Tsai and I met to discuss the situation. I took a liking to this
It might have been an inelegantly, even ineptly, executed pivot, gratuitously alienating key allies, but by leaving Afghanistan and forming a security pact with Australia and the UK in the Indo-Pacific, US President Joe Biden has at least cleared the decks to focus on his great foreign policy challenge — the systemic rivalry with China. Yet the concern now is how quickly this rivalry could escalate, especially regarding Taiwan. The linchpin of the US alliance system in south-east Asia, Taiwan is the biggest island in the first island chain, the group of islands that keeps China blocked in. It is China’s
In an article published in Foreign Policy magazine titled “China is a declining power — and that’s the problem,” two highly reputable academics use “power transition theory” (PTT) as a base for their arguments. PTT was founded by my adviser at Claremont Graduate University, Jacek Kugler, and his mentor, A.F.K. Organski. PTT believes that the unipolar world dominated by a single hegemony (from 1990 to last year) is the most stable setup in international relations compared with the bipolar (US-Soviet Union) or multipolar (Europe before World War II) world. Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) is undermining the current state of unipolar stability. PTT believes