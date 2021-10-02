Japan’s vaccine aid shows intent

By Chen Yung-chang 陳永昌





Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Toshimitsu Motegi last week announced that Tokyo would donate another 500,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to Taiwan, bringing the total number of vaccine shots it has given Taiwan to 3.9 million.

The Japanese government also announced that it would send an additional 400,000 doses to Vietnam, bringing its total to that nation to 3.1 million.

To date, Japan has donated more than 23 million shots of COVID-19 vaccine. Taiwan and Vietnam being the top two recipients of Japanese donations is revealing. Under the US-Japan security alliance, Tokyo has a responsibility to protect Taiwan, while Tokyo views Vietnam as a pivotal security partner within its Indo-Pacific strategic framework.

When Motegi last month announced Japan’s fourth tranche of foreign vaccine assistance, he said that the program is predicated on an assessment of factors, including the on-the-ground virus situation, the capacity of the nation’s medical system and vaccine take-up, in addition to the COVID-19 situation in Japan.

Although the fourth tranche was to inoculate Japanese expatriates as well as citizens of recipient nations, the first three tranches were based on the virus situation, hospital capacity and vaccine take-up.

For example, in Vietnam, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases had remained below 3,000 for a long time and the nation was, for a while, a model for how to effectively suppress the virus.

However, after the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 arrived in Vietnam in April, the number of new infections rose sharply. Within just four months, 680,000 confirmed new cases were recorded in Vietnam and deaths climbed above 17,000.

During the peak of Vietnam’s outbreak at the end of August, the number of new cases hit a record of more than 17,000 in a single day.

Japan on June 4 was the first nation to announce assistance to Taiwan with a donation of 1.24 million vaccine doses. On June 16, it announced it would supply Vietnam with 1 million shots. Since then, Tokyo has shown that it views Taiwan and Vietnam as two vital nations in its vaccine diplomacy.

Compared with Vietnam’s precarious situation, Taiwan has so far suppressed the Delta variant by introducing a nationwide level 3 COVID-19 alert.

Taiwan’s success was lauded by Representative to Japan Frank Hsieh (謝長廷), who said: “A quantitative assessment shows that Taiwan is [no longer] Japan’s priority focus” for vaccine assistance.

Tokyo’s help without doubt was a key factor in Taiwan’s success so far, and it has established a virtuous circle of reciprocal assistance between Tokyo and Taipei.

In particular, faced with the common threat of China’s aggressive military expansion, the two nations must stick together during the hard times that lie ahead. A warning earlier this year from a White House spokesperson that Taiwan’s vaccine supply route had been severed was a key moment for Japanese officials and galvanized Tokyo.

In the middle of March, the US, Japan, Australia and India breathed new life into the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue framework, holding a virtual summit during which the leaders of the four nations pledged to work together to build a safe and reliable vaccine supply chain in Asia.

In the middle of April, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga visited US President Joe Biden in Washington. In a joint leaders’ statement published by the White House, Suga and Biden pledged that the US and Japan would “cooperate on global COVID-19 vaccine supply and manufacturing needs toward ending the pandemic.”

Having successfully assisted Taiwan and Vietnam, Japan in July began to expand its vaccine diplomacy, providing Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines and Thailand with 1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses each.

Tokyo’s efforts have enabled it to lock Southeast Asian and Pacific island nations into its strategic sphere of influence. This dovetails neatly with the US’ Indo-Pacific strategy in terms of division of labor, while also countering Beijing’s expansion of its political, economic and military influence in the region through a rival program of vaccine assistance.

Vietnam is the biggest winner of the US-China trade dispute and a leading beneficiary of vaccine diplomacy. In addition to Tokyo’s assistance, Vietnam has received 6 million doses from the US, 2.6 million doses from the EU and 1.5 million doses from Australia.

Not to be outdone, Beijing announced an increase of 3 million doses of Chinese COVID-19 vaccines to Hanoi, bringing the total to 5.7 million shots.

These figures clearly demonstrate Vietnam’s strategic importance in the geopolitics of the Indo-Pacific region.

In contrast with Vietnam, Taiwan’s complicated international status has meant that it has had a much tougher time getting hold of vaccines. If it were not for Japan’s assistance, Vietnam, with its much larger population, would have stolen a march on Taiwan.

On vaccine diplomacy, Taiwan and Japan are standing shoulder-to-shoulder on the front line.

Chen Yung-chang is a company manager.

Translated by Edward Jones