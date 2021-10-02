EDITORIAL: Canadian cowering a concern

Canadians Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig — who were being detained in China on allegations of espionage — arrived in Toronto on Saturday last week, apparently set free in exchange for Canada’s release of Huawei Technologies Co chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou (孟晚舟).

Beijing consistently maintained it had evidence that the two men were engaged in espionage, but never produced any. The trials against the two men were held in closed sessions. China has also maintained that their arrests were not related to Meng’s detention, but it cannot be merely a coincidence that they were imprisoned within days of Meng’s arrest, or that their release was announced on the same day that Meng left Canada.

China also clearly knew that the detainment of Spavor and Kovrig would garner the attention of international media and the Canadian government.

A report by Canada’s Global News television network on Monday said that 115 Canadian citizens are being detained in China, four of whom are on death row.

However, those Canadians have not received the same level of media attention as Kovrig and Spavor. Perhaps that is because of their political connections — Spavor has personal ties with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, while Kovrig works for a transnational think tank and is a former Canadian Ministry of Foreign Affairs official. Despite the men’s backgrounds, Canadian officials were unable to secure their release without US intervention.

In a separate report on Monday, Global News cited former Canadian minister of foreign affairs John Manley as saying: “Quite frankly, it was [US] President [Joe] Biden that actually managed to do this, because he had leverage that he was willing to use in negotiating the reduced charges against Meng Wanzhou... We didn’t and we still don’t.”

That does not bode well for Canadians. The release of the two men highlights Ottawa’s inability to protect Canadians in China and its willingness to engage in hostage diplomacy, which will only embolden Beijing.

China in a statement earlier this week said that Kovrig and Spavor were released for health reasons, but the narrative in China has suggested otherwise. After arriving at Shenzhen Baoan International Airport on Saturday last week, where she was given a hero’s welcome, Meng read from a prepared statement saying that “without a powerful motherland, I would not have my freedom today.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has remained relatively silent, despite other democracies speaking up about Chinese aggression and human rights abuses.

US ambassador-designate to Canada David Cohen has expressed concern over the lack of a comprehensive China policy from Canada’s ruling Liberal Party.

“I think that as an ambassador, if I’m confirmed, it’s an appropriate role to be engaged in discussions to make sure that Canada’s policies reflect its words, in terms of the treatment of China,” Cohen is reported to have said to a US Senate foreign relations committee on Monday last week.

A Canada that stands up to China would benefit Taiwan as well, as it has joined US-led efforts to secure observer status for Taiwan at the World Health Assembly. Canada has also been a victim of Chinese espionage, and Chinese-Canadians who are critical of the Chinese Communist Party have been harassed. Those are areas that Taiwan and Canada could work together on.

Beijing seeks to disrupt democratic institutions and fragment democratic societies worldwide. Like-minded nations such as Taiwan and Canada must unite and stand up to China.