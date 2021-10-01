[ LETTER ]

Lost student files

The Ministry of Education on Saturday last week said that the academic records of 7,854 students from 81 schools had been lost.

The ministry’s K-12 Education Administration issued an apology, saying that the files had gone missing after National Chi Nan University, where the files were stored, had a system reboot. The question is why were the files not backed up? Was this an administrative failure on the part of the ministry?

This incident has once again focused attention on the issue of students’ academic records. A National Taiwan University professor called for an end to a policy that was essentially a waste of taxpayers’ hard-earned money, and the National Federation of Teachers’ Unions urged the ministry to suspend the policy.

I believe that, after it has explored all avenues on how to recover the data from the hard drive, the ministry should seriously reconsider the necessity of uploading students’ academic records.

Here, the ministry is guilty of chasing data for data’s sake. Several years ago, it required all elementary and high-school students to complete a plan for their school development before they commenced their studies.

The ministry gave all kinds of grandiose reasoning for the policy, but the problem is, whether or not the plans were well written, one has to ask what earthly good they did for the school administration or for improving the performance of teachers in the classroom?

One hopes that the students’ academic files will not become another “development plan,” implemented for appearances’ sake, but with precious little practical purpose.

In addition to offering an apology, the ministry should reconsider the practicalities and purpose of its policies, and whether uploading students’ records to school servers is beneficial to their studies, or whether they really have the human resources and time to review them.

Tsai Tien

Taipei