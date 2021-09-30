New NTHU medicine department a good move

By Shen Chen-lan 沈政男





The news that National Tsing Hua University (NTHU) has obtained approval to establish a post-baccalaureate medicine department, predominantly for state-funded students, was greeted with a backlash from the medical establishment, although this move could relieve the financial burden of students seeking higher education and address the shortage of medical professionals in remote areas.

There are two paths to getting a medical education — study six years of medicine at a university after graduating from high school or study for four years at university after completing a bachelor’s degree course. The latter is the post-baccalaureate.

Taiwan’s medical training models itself on the US, which operates a post-baccalaureate system. It has existed in Taiwan for some time, but very few students follow this path — the majority opt for the conventional university route.

Unless they hail from a medical family, very few 17 or 18-year-old high-school students have a passion for treating patients or performing surgery, and for a teenager who has yet to reach physical or psychological maturity, the idea of working in a hospital or having the responsibility of making life and death decisions is a stretch.

Opinion polls show that 30 percent of medical students, including those at top-tier universities, regret majoring in medicine, because the majority signed up for a medical degree to please their parents or so they do not waste their study credits.

These students would likely fare better if they opted for the post-baccalaureate route.

The three or four years of studying for a bachelor’s degree would help them understand what they want from life and would give them time to discuss it with their parents.

At university, they would be able to explore other disciplines and expand their horizons, giving them more ideas about what career path to follow.

If, after the end of their first degree, they decide that they would like to pursue medicine as a career, this would be a much more autonomous and resolute decision than they would have made as a high-school student.

If half of the medicine courses in Taiwan were post-baccalaureate, high-school students keen to study medicine, but who could not make up their minds, would be able to give themselves time to make that call, and they might eventually decide not to vie for one of the highly competitive places on a medical course.

Taiwan’s medical system originally had a public health component, with several departments having spaces for state-funded students.

However, after the implementation of the National Health Insurance system, people were no longer worried about whether they could afford medical treatment and the government-funded student system ended.

After years of economic prosperity, medical students headed for the cities, with few wanting to practice medicine in remote, rural areas. It was when the five main medical universities fell on hard times and were unable to recruit young students that the government-funded student system was reinstated.

There are many state-funded medical departments and self-funded medical departments, and there are clear differences in the admission rates of the two. The former can admit young students who might not have top grades, but have a passion for helping people.

NTHU’s post-baccalaureate course is only at the beginning of its journey, and it will help other state-funded students and post-baccalaureate departments find their way, perhaps even to the extent that we will see a reduction in the number of self-funded medical departments, making Taiwanese medical education more similar to the system in the US.

Shen Chen-lan is a physician.

Translated by Paul Cooper