[ LETTER ]

Eat local marine products

According to Fisheries Agency statistics, in the 1980s the annual output of the fisheries sector was 400,000 tonnes, but in the past 15 years this figure has not risen above 200,000 tonnes. The annual production value dropped from NT$45.4 billion (US$1.63 billion at the current exchange rate) in 1989 to NT$175 million in 2019.

The findings of long-term sampling and research conducted by an Academia Sinica team off the north coast show that, over the past 15 years, the number of fish species caught by Taiwanese fishers has plummeted from 142 to 37, indicating that the marine fish catch resources have been depleted.

Greenpeace has urged the government to set up a 30 percent marine conservation zone, or, come 2048, there would be no more wild fish to eat.

The Philippines’ Apo Island established a marine reserve in the 1980s and set up a 10 percent fishing ban, increasing the catch six to 13 times. Palau not only set up a marine reserve, but also banned fishing in 80 percent of its economic waters to protect its marine ecological resources and tourism industry.

Taiwan imports 30,000 tonnes of salmon and cod annually, but only 4,000 tonnes of domestic threadfin are consumed each year, accounting for only one-third of total production. As long as local consumers eat less imported marine products and more domestic ones, they can absorb the domestic aquaculture fish production.

At present, many courses teaching about the consumption of marine products focus on imported fish such as salmon or cod. Taiwanese eat an average of 59.2kg of seafood per year, compared with the global world average of only 20.5kg. Surely, we do not need to be taught about how to eat fish.

Lee Tao-nan

Taipei