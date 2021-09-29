Without prior warning or justification, and in the middle of the Mid-Autumn Festival long weekend, China unilaterally announced a temporary ban on the import of wax apples and custard apples from Taiwan.
Beijing is repeating a well-worn trick: a similarly arbitrary ban on Taiwanese pineapples was imposed in March. It is yet another reminder to Taiwan’s agricultural industry that it cannot afford to become overly reliant on the Chinese market and that it must diversify markets to reduce risk.
Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsang (鄭文燦) took to Twitter, where he posted in Japanese to promote Taiwanese wax apples and custard apples to Japanese consumers. Representative to Japan Frank Hsieh (謝長廷) said that Taiwan has previously sold frozen custard apples to Japan and urged the two sides to discuss the export of fresh custard apples as soon as possible.
However, if the government and the agricultural industry hope to tap into the high-income, Taiwan-friendly and trade rule-abiding Japanese market to diversify risk and plug the gap left by China’s export restrictions, in the interest of fairness and reciprocity, the government must carry out a timely review of a ban on food imports from the Japanese prefectures of Fukushima, Ibaraki, Gunma, Tochigi and Chiba that was implemented after the Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear plant disaster of March 11, 2011. A decade on, is it reasonable to continue enforcing the ban?
Today, only three countries — China, South Korea and Taiwan — continue to discriminate against agricultural products produced in these five prefectures. What this policy means in practice is that a blanket ban is imposed on food products just because they are grown in a certain region, whether or not they contain radiation that exceeds regulations.
EU countries and the US, in addition to most nations around the world, have lifted restrictions. Even New Zealand — which enforces strict customs controls, bans nuclear installations and equipment of any kind within its borders, and prohibits nuclear-powered ships from docking in its harbors — lifted its ban on the prefectures’ products in 2012.
Japan and Taiwan have the same testing standards for nuclear radiation in food products — standards which surpass the international Codex Alimentarius food safety standards developed by the Food and Agriculture Organization. In other words, if these food products were contaminated by radiation, they would have been detected and destroyed to prevent their distribution in Japan and would not have been allowed to be exported to Taiwan.
Taiwan must be consistent: When the Chinese government imposes an arbitrary ban on food products from Taiwan, Taiwanese should ask themselves whether they, too, are putting politics ahead of science.
In addition to remaining vigilant and practicing good risk management, Taiwanese should engage in a little introspection and remember to treat others as they would expect to be treated.
Huang Wei-ping is a former think tank researcher.
Translated by Edward Jones
The National Immigration Agency on Monday confirmed that the majority of foreign residents in Taiwan would once again be excluded from the government’s stimulus voucher program. The NT$5,000 Quintuple Stimulus Voucher would be available to 140,000 foreign spouses of Taiwanese and 16,000 Alien Permanent Resident Certificate holders, but about 870,000 Alien Resident Certificate (ARC) holders would be excluded from the program, regardless of whether they pay taxes. The government has not offered any explanation, but some have speculated that the intention is to prevent migrant workers from receiving the vouchers. Many migrant workers are from Southeast Asian countries and work as
Within the span of a generation, a new super-rich class emerges from a society in which millions of rural migrants toiled away in factories for a pittance. Bribery becomes the most common mode of influence in politics. Opportunists speculate recklessly in land and real estate. Financial risks simmer as local governments borrow to finance railways and other large infrastructure projects. All of this is happening in the world’s most promising emerging market and rising global power. No, this is not a description of contemporary China, but rather of the US during the Gilded Age, from about 1870 to 1900. This
I first met Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) in 1999, when I was Acting Director of AIT, as Darryl Johnson had just left and Ray Burghardt had not yet arrived. She was a young aide for then-President Lee Teng-hui (李登輝). President Lee just had enunciated a new theory, which came to be known as the “state-to-state” principle, in an interview with a German newspaper. Beijing had predictably gone berserk and was trying to get Washington to come down heavily on President Lee. In the midst of all this, Tsai and I met to discuss the situation. I took a liking to this
It might have been an inelegantly, even ineptly, executed pivot, gratuitously alienating key allies, but by leaving Afghanistan and forming a security pact with Australia and the UK in the Indo-Pacific, US President Joe Biden has at least cleared the decks to focus on his great foreign policy challenge — the systemic rivalry with China. Yet the concern now is how quickly this rivalry could escalate, especially regarding Taiwan. The linchpin of the US alliance system in south-east Asia, Taiwan is the biggest island in the first island chain, the group of islands that keeps China blocked in. It is China’s