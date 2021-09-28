After China submitted its application to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), Taiwan was quick to submit its own. It did so under the name “Separate Customs Territory of Taiwan, Penghu, Kinmen and Matsu,” thus raising expectations that the application would be as successful as its accession to the WTO two decades ago.
The flexibility to use the least controversial name for economy and trade purposes will hopefully speed up the process and allow Taiwan to gain access ahead of China.
However, even before the real challenge begins, the tug-of-war between Taipei and Beijing has begun. Careful preparations are required to make sure that Taiwan succeeds, or at least does not lag behind and fall victim to China’s attacks.
The current international environment seems to be favorable to Taiwan, as Australia, Canada, Japan and Vietnam have their own geopolitical, economic, trade and human rights disagreements with China.
Although joining the CPTPP is based mainly on economic and trade conditions, political and strategic considerations and the exchange of economic and trade interests must not be overlooked.
Taiwan’s relationship with Japan has improved significantly this year, and Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Toshimitsu Motegi has made it clear that he welcomes Taiwan’s first step toward CPTPP membership.
A ban on Japanese food imports from areas affected by the 2011 Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant disaster is based on food safety concerns, but Motegi’s implication that Japan would respond from a strategic perspective and based on the understanding of Japanese citizens should also be taken into account.
These remarks should give Taiwan some room to consider which advantages it can offer in exchange for not completely removing the ban on such food imports to avoid a public backlash. Japan should also be made to understand that as the US is not a member of the CPTPP, Taiwan’s participation adds a partner that shares the same values as Japan.
Moreover, the US has lifted all import restrictions on Japanese food products and the EU has relaxed the ban on some products from areas affected by the 2011 disaster. This offers Taiwan two major opportunities to convince the public that these food products meet safety requirements.
As for Australia’s fear of China, the recent furor over the AUKUS defense alliance shows Canberra’s determination to resist China, and it has used this as an opportunity to ask Beijing to lift its ban on wine and other products from Australia.
Australia is likely also considering diversifying its exports away from China. Taiwan must take advantage of this opportunity, because once China is determined to accelerate the negotiation process, it would only be a matter of time before it begins to express goodwill toward Australia.
Just as the government said, most Taiwanese industries are globally competitive, and this is a great advantage. Some analyses have showed that China is using the CPTPP as an external force to reform and transform its state-owned enterprises and to find partners that do not have a negative view of China. This means that Taiwan must have the determination to enhance its competitiveness.
Many CPTPP members are included in the New Southbound Policy, and this is something Taiwan should take into consideration as it thinks of ways to join the group ahead of China.
Chang Meng-jen is chair of Fu Jen Catholic University’s Italian language and culture department, and convener of its program in diplomacy and international affairs.
Translated by Perry Svensson
The National Immigration Agency on Monday confirmed that the majority of foreign residents in Taiwan would once again be excluded from the government’s stimulus voucher program. The NT$5,000 Quintuple Stimulus Voucher would be available to 140,000 foreign spouses of Taiwanese and 16,000 Alien Permanent Resident Certificate holders, but about 870,000 Alien Resident Certificate (ARC) holders would be excluded from the program, regardless of whether they pay taxes. The government has not offered any explanation, but some have speculated that the intention is to prevent migrant workers from receiving the vouchers. Many migrant workers are from Southeast Asian countries and work as
Within the span of a generation, a new super-rich class emerges from a society in which millions of rural migrants toiled away in factories for a pittance. Bribery becomes the most common mode of influence in politics. Opportunists speculate recklessly in land and real estate. Financial risks simmer as local governments borrow to finance railways and other large infrastructure projects. All of this is happening in the world’s most promising emerging market and rising global power. No, this is not a description of contemporary China, but rather of the US during the Gilded Age, from about 1870 to 1900. This
I first met Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) in 1999, when I was Acting Director of AIT, as Darryl Johnson had just left and Ray Burghardt had not yet arrived. She was a young aide for then-President Lee Teng-hui (李登輝). President Lee just had enunciated a new theory, which came to be known as the “state-to-state” principle, in an interview with a German newspaper. Beijing had predictably gone berserk and was trying to get Washington to come down heavily on President Lee. In the midst of all this, Tsai and I met to discuss the situation. I took a liking to this
On Thursday, China applied to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) — a regional economic organization whose 11 member countries have a combined GDP of US$11 trillion. That is less than China’s 2019 GDP of US$14.34 trillion, so why is China so eager to join? China says there are two main reasons: To consolidate its foreign trade and foreign investment base, and to fast-track economic and trade relations between China and member countries of the CPTPP free-trade area. China’s bilateral trade with these countries grew from US$78 billion in 2003 to US$685.1 billion last year, mostly because of China’s 2005