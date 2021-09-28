Tug-of-war over CPTPP trade pact has begun

By Chang Meng-jen 張孟仁





After China submitted its application to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), Taiwan was quick to submit its own. It did so under the name “Separate Customs Territory of Taiwan, Penghu, Kinmen and Matsu,” thus raising expectations that the application would be as successful as its accession to the WTO two decades ago.

The flexibility to use the least controversial name for economy and trade purposes will hopefully speed up the process and allow Taiwan to gain access ahead of China.

However, even before the real challenge begins, the tug-of-war between Taipei and Beijing has begun. Careful preparations are required to make sure that Taiwan succeeds, or at least does not lag behind and fall victim to China’s attacks.

The current international environment seems to be favorable to Taiwan, as Australia, Canada, Japan and Vietnam have their own geopolitical, economic, trade and human rights disagreements with China.

Although joining the CPTPP is based mainly on economic and trade conditions, political and strategic considerations and the exchange of economic and trade interests must not be overlooked.

Taiwan’s relationship with Japan has improved significantly this year, and Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Toshimitsu Motegi has made it clear that he welcomes Taiwan’s first step toward CPTPP membership.

A ban on Japanese food imports from areas affected by the 2011 Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant disaster is based on food safety concerns, but Motegi’s implication that Japan would respond from a strategic perspective and based on the understanding of Japanese citizens should also be taken into account.

These remarks should give Taiwan some room to consider which advantages it can offer in exchange for not completely removing the ban on such food imports to avoid a public backlash. Japan should also be made to understand that as the US is not a member of the CPTPP, Taiwan’s participation adds a partner that shares the same values as Japan.

Moreover, the US has lifted all import restrictions on Japanese food products and the EU has relaxed the ban on some products from areas affected by the 2011 disaster. This offers Taiwan two major opportunities to convince the public that these food products meet safety requirements.

As for Australia’s fear of China, the recent furor over the AUKUS defense alliance shows Canberra’s determination to resist China, and it has used this as an opportunity to ask Beijing to lift its ban on wine and other products from Australia.

Australia is likely also considering diversifying its exports away from China. Taiwan must take advantage of this opportunity, because once China is determined to accelerate the negotiation process, it would only be a matter of time before it begins to express goodwill toward Australia.

Just as the government said, most Taiwanese industries are globally competitive, and this is a great advantage. Some analyses have showed that China is using the CPTPP as an external force to reform and transform its state-owned enterprises and to find partners that do not have a negative view of China. This means that Taiwan must have the determination to enhance its competitiveness.

Many CPTPP members are included in the New Southbound Policy, and this is something Taiwan should take into consideration as it thinks of ways to join the group ahead of China.

Chang Meng-jen is chair of Fu Jen Catholic University’s Italian language and culture department, and convener of its program in diplomacy and international affairs.

Translated by Perry Svensson