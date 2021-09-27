Merger of Hsinchu should not be priority

By Lai Hsiang-lin 賴香伶





Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) caucus whip Ker Chien-ming (柯建銘) has said that it would not be difficult to merge Hsinchu City and Hsinchu County into a special municipality, as all that would be needed is to amend the Local Government Act (地方制度法) and lower the population requirement to 1 million.

Amending the law for an isolated case is undesirable. Even more worrying is that the long-term planning for creating an administrative division is focused on details, while ignoring the overall picture. This would only cause the already imbalanced government structure and regional development — with an emphasis on northern Taiwan at the expense of the south, a strong central government and weak local governments, wealthy special municipalities and poor cities and counties — to deteriorate further.

The Local Government Act states that regions with a population of at least 1.25 million can establish special municipalities, a figure that was the result of political haggling. Although the legislature has amended the act a dozen times in the past two decades, it did not dare to arbitrarily change the population requirement, which lawmakers obviously believe is necessary.

As Hsinchu Mayor Lin Chih-chien (林智堅) is to step down when his second and final term ends next year, he has suddenly proposed a merger of the city and county, and is pushing for an amendment to the law to do so. Is it not obvious that the suggestion is tailor-made for him? This contravenes the spirit of the Spatial Planning Act (國土計畫法), which is designed to ensure sustainable national development.

National spatial planning focuses on rational use of national land. On April 30, the Ministry of the Interior approved the national land plans that were submitted by all cities and counties as well as the six special municipalities in accordance with the Spatial Planning Act. In other words, now is perhaps the best time for redrawing administrative areas.

For a long time, administrative divisions have suffered from large discrepancies in area, population, and mismatches between administrative areas and social space. When the number of special municipalities was increased to six in 2009, the gaps between other cities and counties widened further.

Originally, the six special municipalities were expected to drive regional development, but as their attraction grows, people continue to move there. Meanwhile, the Act Governing the Allocation of Government Revenues and Expenditures (財政收支劃分法) has remained unchanged since 1999.

As the central government fails to expand the distribution of centrally allotted tax revenues while replacing proportional distribution with a fixed formula, it has centralized money and power in its own hands. Regular cities and counties must focus on themselves and find ways to join the “special municipality club.”

Based on this understanding, when discussing a merger between Hsinchu City and Hsinchu County, neighboring Miaoli County should not be left out, since the county is a victim of the longstanding imbalances in regional development.

The most important task is to pass the administrative area division act (行政區劃法), which has been delayed for more than 20 years, as well as an amendment to the Act Governing the Allocation of Government Revenues and Expenditures. Amending the law just to pave the way for an upgrade of Hsinchu is not where the focus should be.

Lai Hsiang-lin is a Taiwan People’s Party legislator.

Translated by Eddy Chang