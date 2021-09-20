Foreigners’ unequal rights
I am writing you this e-mail in the hope that you can bring it to the attention of politicians in Taiwan, who are deciding what is humaine and what is not.
Like me, you learned some great news for families in Taiwan: The borders have been reopened to foreign spouses.
Sure, a day full of happiness for a lot of couples who can reunite after so many months of illogical rules, which considered foreigners a threat, a potential importer of COVID-19 — but not if you held a residency card and, later, if you were a student.
However, what is clearly mentioned in the Centers for Disease Control update is that this measure only concerns Republic of China nationals.
Married foreigners like me — living in Taiwan, working here and paying taxes here — are left behind. What is this supposed to mean? Are our spouses more dangerous than other people’s?
If this measure was intended to care about human rights or show compassion on humanitarian grounds, are we not considered human, too?
This is clearly a bad message sent to all foreigners here: We do not count as much as others.
I am an electronic engineer, I hold a PhD, and I have skills that are lacking here in Taiwan and came here to work for a small Taiwanese company, to help them grow.
Now, five months after my arrival, I am considering returning to Europe. Not because of my job, not because of this beautiful island, but because some politicians decided that my wife cannot come because I am a foreigner.
We cannot plan what will happen in the near future; we cannot plan anything for our family or for my wife’s future employment — this is just sad.
As you have published articles in support of couples separated by these border restrictions, I hope that you will continue to support the people left behind, like us. We still have to fight for our rights.
Clement Potier
A very sad husband
in Taipei
