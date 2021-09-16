The domestic tourism and hospitality industry has been suffering the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic for a long time. Many business operators are hoping that “revenge travel” would restore their fortunes as the pandemic wanes. However, “revenge travel” cannot be a long-term solution.
“Revenge travel” would attract a flood of visitors to popular sites, as they go around on low-quality tours. Possible problems include the huge amount of waste that they would create, overburdening the environment and affecting the lives of local residents. Worse still, “revenge travel” could easily breach the wall of epidemic prevention.
PUBLIC-PRIVATE LINKS
To rescue the tourism and hospitality sector in the post-pandemic period, the government must plan things in advance. Aside from offering relief subsidies, it should use the power of the public sector to set up connections between private tourism businesses and help the industry to develop in a sustainable direction. This would also allow government agencies to more closely monitor where travelers have been in case of an outbreak.
The authorities could take the following points into consideration:
First is “slow travel.” Replacing one-day tours with multiday tours is the only way to reduce the phenomenon of tourists flocking to a handful of popular spots at the same time. Local governments can work with hoteliers, tour guides, catering establishments, charter bus operators and others to promote “slow travel” programs. This would make it easier to keep track of where tourists are going and stagger the influx of visitors to scenic spots. Multiday tours can also directly boost consumer spending in local businesses. In addition, discounts could be offered to encourage weekday travel to avoid overcrowding on weekends and holidays.
DIVERSIFICATION
Second is diversification. In the past few years, many local attractions have become increasingly similar to one another, and many package promotions have “check the boxes” itineraries, with quick visits to numerous places and no in-depth interaction with local people. This conventional model of tourism is not very attractive to young people, so when tour operators launch new travel programs, they should think more of diversification and in-depth travel.
For example, tour operators in Hualien County and Orchid Island (Lanyu, 蘭嶼), among others, have teamed up with local businesses to offer packages that feature activities such as snorkeling and rafting. This approach deserves to be encouraged.
Local governments can offer guidance to facilitate links between tourism, hospitality, culture and service industries to promote humanistic travel. They can go a step farther by cooperating with other cities and counties to promote transregional tourism, such as round-the-island tours.
Third is individualization. Travelers have different habits and preferences. Outdoor enthusiasts are attracted to activities such as river tracing, hiking and cycling. For families, parent-and-child activities, such as handicrafts, drawing and painting, might be more popular. Tour operators can link up with local businesses to develop different options and styles of tourism to suit more categories, such as couples, pensioners, businesspeople and outdoor enthusiasts. This would not only maximize the benefits from tourist spending, but also spread the flow of visitors instead of having them flock to a few places at the same time.
Yang Wen-ting is a law student at Leiden University in the Netherlands.
Translated by Julian Clegg
