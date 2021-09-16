Promoting healthy aging policies

By Stan Shih and Chen Liang-kung 施振榮，陳亮恭





Taiwan’s average life expectancy has reached a new high, but the average unhealthy life years that each person can expect to experience have also increased year after year. In 2018, the nation’s average life expectancy was 80.69 years and the average unhealthy life years were 8.41. Although this figure is similar to those of European countries, the trend is in the opposite direction, with the duration of unhealthy life getting shorter in Europe, but longer in Taiwan.

Although longevity is a common goal of all societies, our aim is to extend healthy life expectancy while reducing unhealthy life years. If not, we can expect to spend the last years of our lives bedridden and dependent on others to take care of us, which is surely not what people wish for.

To effectively reduce unhealthy life years, we need to adopt a life course perspective and provide personalized action plans at different stages of life. In terms of subjective perception and motivations, people in their 40s and 50s are a very important group who need to think about how to remain healthy for the rest of their lives.

The government should draw up proactive policies to improve people’s health and reduce unhealthy life years. Its National Ten-Year Long-Term Care Plan 2.0 emphasizes early preventive services to minimize and delay the onset of disabilities, but statistics for 2018 showed that disabilities continued to increase. The government must therefore reflect deeply about how to set the right direction for the nation’s future.

One of the authors of this article — Stan Shih (施振榮) — has reached the average age at which people in Taiwan start to suffer from dementia or disabilities. However, Shih pays close attention to his health. He does his best to walk 10,000 steps each day, while keeping his mind healthy by doing mental tasks every day. By actively strengthening his physical and mental functions, he aims to shorten his unhealthy life “days.” Thinking in terms of days instead of years is one part of his efforts to improve his health.

How can the government effectively reduce everyone’s unhealthy life years?

To achieve this goal, the government must implement more effective policies. Although it is possible to prevent disability and dementia, to gain tangible effects requires doing multiple kinds of exercise of sufficient intensity, i.e. 30 minutes of exercise that is vigorous enough to get you slightly out of breath. This definitely cannot be attained by the usual kinds of community activities.

Policies cannot just focus on participation in activities — they must also focus on the effectiveness of interventions.

The next point is that the government should strongly promote integration of health services for older people. Illnesses and functional impairments happen in tandem during the aging process. The emphasis of national health insurance is largely on examinations, medications and treatment, while insurance does not pay for non-pharmaceutical lifestyle interventions. This causes the healthcare system to miss opportunities for timely intervention. It only provides medical treatment, while not doing much to maintain good health.

Third, the government, the healthcare system, community services and citizens must have a proper understanding of the WHO’s slogans of “healthy aging,” “active aging,” “healthy longevity” and “integrated care,” which are often arbitrarily interpreted according to their literal translations while overlooking their originally intended implications and strategies.

In terms of implementation, it is necessary to go beyond the different standpoints of medical care and long-term care and to develop policies that have systematic viewpoints and comprehensive strategies with citizens’ lives as their positive goal.

We strongly recommend that people in their 40s and 50s develop the following five habits that will allow them to have a healthy and long-lasting old age: First, varied, continuous and reasonably vigorous exercise, along with a healthy diet with sufficient protein intake. Second, lifelong and diverse learning. Third, timely preventive healthcare. Fourth, cross-sector and cross-generational social networks. Fifth, consistent chronic disease management.

It is not easy to achieve an ideal life in old age, but if you develop habits and stick with them, you can achieve an ideal life without even realizing it. In particular, the three aspects of exercise, learning and social networks must be diverse and strong.

The effects cannot be taken for granted, and momentary satisfaction with an activity does not add up to substantial effects. Only by gradually cultivating habits and modifying lifestyles can we avoid further extending the number of unhealthy life years.

Only if the government, and people of their own accord, start planning ahead can we hope, in a decade or two, to reverse the statistics we see today, so that unhealthy life years can be reduced and longevity can become a real blessing rather than something to worry about.

Stan Shih is cofounder and honorary chairman of Acer Group. Chen Liang-kung is superintendent of Taipei Municipal Gan-Dau Hospital (managed by Taipei Veterans General Hospital).

Translated by Julian Clegg