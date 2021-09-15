Injustice for foreigners
During the summer, I had to travel back to my country, as my passport was expiring this school year and there is no embassy in Taiwan to renew my passport here. I contacted the competent authorities in my country to find a way to renew it without leaving Taiwan, but unfortunately there was no way.
So, I left Taiwan in May and expected to come back in July and undergo a home quarantine. In the meantime, a week or so before my return, Taiwan changed the rules and forced everyone to stay in quarantine hotels. That brought extra expenses that were not anticipated before my departure.
The government offered no reimbursement for people who had booked their tickets and had planned to stay at home before the rule change. We are talking about finding hotels at the last minute and paying more than NT$55,000 for two weeks, all expenses that were not planned and I was suddenly forced to do. Basically, Taiwan just got all returning passengers trapped.
What options did I have? Lose the money for my tickets and my job in Taiwan? Or pay another NT$60,000 just so I can come back? What If I did not have that amount of money?
I feel disappointed and not cared for by the government. I believe it would have been more fair to implement the change starting from people who had not booked their tickets yet. In my opinion, it was not fair to suddenly enforce the rule for passengers who had booked their tickets, had arranged their expenses and accommodation.
On top of that, I felt an injustice when I tried to apply for reimbursement. It seems that the government gives reimbursement only for four reasons and none of them include having to leave the country for passport renewals. I was shocked when I visited the local district office that is taking care of the reimbursements and they told me that renewing my passport is not a good enough reason to leave Taiwan. I am asking: If that’s not a good enough reason, then what would you have me do? Are you encouraging me to stay illegally in the country? Is this what the government wanted me to do?
I feel this is an injustice toward foreigners living in Taiwan and I believe that the government should have thought about it or done something about it. I wish that I could be treated fairly and reimbursed for leaving the country only so that I can be legally working here.
Name withheld
‘Blue fighters’
Broadcasting Corp of China chairman Jaw Shaw-kong (趙少康) has founded the “blue fighters,” a group attracting several dozen Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) legislators and city and county councilors, including New Party Taipei City Councilor Ho Han-ting (侯漢廷), to its ranks.
Jaw has yet to identify what the “blue fighters” are fighting for, or indeed whom they are fighting.
If the group is to fight for the survival of the Republic of China (ROC), then Jaw needs to say who exactly is the ROC’s main enemy.
Anyone with any knowledge of history and the international situation will know that the ROC’s main enemy is the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), which replaced the ROC with the People’s Republic of China not only as the rulers of China, but as China’s representative in the international community.
If the “blue fighters” want to fight for the safety and well-being of ROC citizens, then the main enemy has to be the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), which does the CCP’s bidding.
The PLA has been intimidating Taiwan and its outlying islands for decades, and it is the only foreign military pointing missiles at Taiwan, sending jets and military ships around the island and subjecting Taiwanese to cyberinfiltration.
If the “blue fighters” are to take up a cause and protect the ROC, they need to aim their guns at the CCP and the PLA. If they point their guns internally, then they will show themselves to be just trying to grab power.
Huang Wei-ping
Kaohsiung
During a speech at the Ketagalan Forum’s 2021 Asia-Pacific Security Dialogue on Tuesday last week, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) referred to “neighboring countries,” which some interpreted to include China. Taiwan’s pan-blue camp was incandescent with rage and claimed that Tsai’s choice of words would lead to “cross-strait conflict.” The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) was predictably hopping mad. The party’s pro-Beijing credentials were on full display as it demanded the president take into account Beijing’s reaction before opening her mouth. The KMT’s dogged cleaving to the mystical “one China” dogma of the failed “1992 consensus” shows that its members really do view
On Aug. 27, the Executive Yuan announced that it would make cannabis the main target in the government’s fight against drugs and adopt three major strategies to tackle it. The authorities are to be commended for their determination to deal with the problem. Cannabis users are by no means few in number. Many of them have high social status or returned to Taiwan after studying overseas, and most of them started smoking cannabis while at university. Many think that cannabis is no more harmful to health than tobacco, so they think it should be tolerated as it has been in the Netherlands,
Taiwan is now entering a period of maximum danger from the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and its People’s Liberation Army (PLA) due to an accelerating Chinese military challenge now emboldened by a shocking dive in American strategic credibility occasioned by its humiliating withdrawal from Afghanistan. This means there is a much higher chance that in the next one to three years CCP leader Xi Jinping (習近平) may order the PLA to invade Taiwan because he believes the PLA can win and that the Americans can be dissuaded from coming to Taiwan’s aid in time. It is still possible for Taiwan and Washington
For China observers, especially those in Taiwan, the past decade has brought awareness of an increasing obsession by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) with control. It seeks to control not simply national policy, but all aspects of its citizens’ lives. Not a week passes without some new aspect of Chinese life being brought under CCP control. This forces obvious questions: Why this obsession? And what is driving it? When any one-party state, which already controls government, yet seeks to expand and tighten that control, it bodes ill. With a country the size of China, it bodes ill for Taiwan, Asia and the