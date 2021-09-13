[ LETTER ]

Entry for dependants needed

I am from Indonesia. I would like to thank you for your time and effort to write the editorial article titled “Vague rules tearing families apart” (Aug. 31, page 8). My family and I are currently facing the same problem.

My husband and I are doctoral students in one of the universities in Taipei. My husband has been in Taiwan since March and he holds a valid Alien Resident Certificate. Our plan was to have my husband depart to Taiwan first, and after six months, my daughter (three years old) and I would join him.

As you might know, at the end of last month, the government issued permits for international students to enter Taiwan.

However, the permits do not apply to dependants or family members of the students.

Due to this restriction, we are frustrated and confused. We have been planning our move to Taiwan for months. We even sold our belongings.

It might be a different story if my daughter were older, but she’s a toddler and it is very difficult for us to leave her in Indonesia.

I do not mean to be blunt, and I was in doubt about reaching out to the Taipei Times, but with all of my respect, is there any recommendation or contact that the editors could give to us to solicit for an entry permit for our daughter?

Name withheld