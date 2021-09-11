Response to Sept. 11, 2001, should not be basis for future action

The cost in lives among the militaries and civilians involved, in opportunities missed outside the Middle East and in dollar terms, of the US reaction to the terror attacks of 2001 should make US leaders carefully consider better strategies

By Joseph Nye





The terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, were a horrific shock. Images of trapped people leaping from the Twin Towers in New York are indelible, while the intrusive security measures introduced in the wake of the attacks have long since become a fact of life.

However, skeptics doubt that it marked a turning point in history. They note that the immediate physical damage was far from fatal to US power. It is estimated that US GDP growth dropped by 3 percentage points in 2001, and insurance claims for damages eventually totaled more than US$40 billion — a small fraction of what was then a US$10 trillion economy. And the nearly 3,000 people killed in New York, Pennsylvania and Washington when the al-Qaeda hijackers turned four aircraft into cruise missiles was a small fraction of US travel fatalities that year.

While accepting these facts, my guess is that future historians will regard Sept. 11, 2001, as a date as important as the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. The surprise attack on the US naval base in Hawaii killed about 2,400 US military personnel, and destroyed or damaged 19 naval craft, including eight battleships.

Illustration: Tania Chou

However, in both cases the main effect was on public psychology.

For years, then-US president Franklin D. Roosevelt had tried to alert Americans to the Axis threat, but had failed to overcome isolationism. All that changed with Pearl Harbor.

In the 2000 presidential election, soon-to-be-US president George W. Bush advocated a humble foreign policy and warned against the temptations of nation-building.

After the shock of the terror attacks, he declared a “global war on terror” and invaded Afghanistan and Iraq.

Given the proclivities of top members of his administration, some say a clash with Iraq’s then-dictator, Saddam Hussein, was predictable in any case, but not its manner or cost.

What Sept. 11, 2001, illustrates is that terrorism is about psychology, not damage. Terrorism is like theater.

With their powerful military, Americans believe that “shock and awe” comes from massive bombardment. For terrorists, shock and awe comes from the drama more than the number of deaths caused by their attacks. Poisons might kill more people, but explosions get the visuals. The constant replay of the falling Twin Towers on the world’s television sets was a coup for then-al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden.

Terrorism can also be compared to jujitsu, in which a weak adversary turns the power of a larger opponent against themselves. While the terror attacks killed several thousand Americans, the “endless wars” that the US subsequently launched killed many more. Indeed, the damage done by al-Qaeda pales in comparison to the damage the US did to itself.

By some estimates, nearly 15,000 US military personnel and contractors were killed in the wars that followed Sept. 11, 2001, and the economic cost exceeded US$6 trillion. Add to this the number of foreign civilians killed and refugees created and the costs grow even more enormous.

The opportunity costs were also large. When former US president Barack Obama tried to pivot to Asia — the fastest-growing part of the world economy — the legacy of the global war on terror kept the US mired in the Middle East.

Despite these costs, some say that the US achieved its goal: There has not been another major terrorist attack on the US homeland on the scale of Sept. 11. Bin Laden and many of his top lieutenants were killed, and Saddam Hussein was removed — although his connection to the terror attacks was always dubious.

Alternatively, a case can be made that bin Laden succeeded, particularly if it is considered that his beliefs included the value of religious martyrdom. The jihadist movement is fragmented, but it has spread to more countries, and the Taliban have returned to power in Afghanistan — ironically, just before the anniversary of the terror attacks that US President Joe Biden originally set as the target date for withdrawing US troops.

It is too early to assess the long-term effects of the US’ withdrawal from Afghanistan. The short-term effects of the chaotic exit are costly, but in the long term, Biden might come to be seen as correct to forswear the effort at nation-building in a country divided by mountains and tribes, and united mainly by opposition to foreigners.

Leaving Afghanistan will allow Biden to focus on his grand strategy of balancing the rise of China. For all the damage done to US soft power by the chaotic manner of the exit from Afghanistan, Asia has its own longstanding balance of power in which countries such as Japan, India and Vietnam do not wish to be dominated by China and welcome a US presence.

When considering that within 20 years of the US’ traumatic exit from Vietnam, the US was welcome in that country as well as the region, Biden’s overall strategy makes sense.

At the same time, 20 years after the terror attacks, the problem of terrorism remains and terrorists might feel emboldened to try again. If so, the task for US leaders is to develop an effective counterterrorism strategy. Its core must be to avoid falling into terrorists’ trap by doing great damage to themselves. Leaders must plan to manage the psychological shocks at home and abroad.

Imagine what the world would be like if Bush had avoided the tempting rallying cry of a global war on terror and responded to the attacks by carefully selected military strikes combined with good intelligence and diplomacy. Or, if he had gone into Afghanistan, imagine that he had withdrawn after six months, even if that had involved negotiating with the despised Taliban.

Looking forward, when the next terrorist attacks come, will presidents be able to channel public demand for revenge by precise targeting, explaining the trap that terrorists set and focusing on creating resilience in US responses? That is the question Americans should be asking and that their leaders should be addressing.

Joseph Nye is dean emeritus of Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government.

