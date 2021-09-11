Suggestions on deciding whether to get vaccine

By Chang Yueh-han 張約翰





More than 10 million people in Taiwan have received at least one dose of a vaccine against SARS-CoV-2, and the rate is soon to reach 50 percent of the population. The next two months will be critical to breaking the vaccine coverage bottleneck.

Domestic media have released several surveys on public willingness to be vaccinated. Before the May outbreak, nearly 40 percent were willing to be vaccinated, and this rose rapidly to 70 percent in May and 85 percent in June. Ministry of Health and Welfare data show that nearly 14 million vaccine doses had been received by Sept. 4. About 21 million Taiwanese are older than 12, so even with 85 percent of people willing to be vaccinated, everyone who wants a shot would be able to get one within two months, the Executive Yuan said.

This means that a debate over whether to focus on giving more people their first shot or increasing the number of people who are fully vaccinated would become a discussion over how to change the minds of those who have been reluctant to be vaccinated. The problem is that a person’s willingness to be vaccinated is not only related to the COVID-19 situation, but also based on news reporting, statements by politicians and the opinions of online influencers.

Here are a few suggestions for those who are still hesitant about whether to be vaccinated, or unsure of which brand to get:

First, do not let the pandemic affect your judgement. In March, the willingness to be vaccinated was low even though the first batch of vaccines had already arrived. At the June peak of the most recent outbreak, everyone rushed to be vaccinated, which led to controversy over certain people receiving privileged access to shots.

Do not use information from outside sources about the disease situation as criteria for deciding when to be vaccinated; getting it early is better than late.

Second, do not let ideology influence your judgement. Different vaccines have been given political labels, but unless someone is willing to sacrifice their health and that of their family and friends for ideology — and such a decision could affect the safety of the nation — just treat the vaccine as a vaccine, not a political symbol.

Third, do not allow the news to affect your judgement. One of the media’s important responsibilities is to let the public know where dangers lie, so of course they question the safety of vaccines.

However, it is inappropriate to only cast doubt without providing accurate information. Exaggerating the risks of vaccines to boost readership or for other reasons is hardly one of the media’s responsibilities. Regrettably, some outlets rarely report on the safety of vaccines based on scientific data, and instead engage in fearmongering. The more shocking the headline, the less trustworthy it is.

Finally, it is fine to let a doctor more than anyone else make a decision for you. When investing in stocks, people readily listen to expert analysis based on fundamentals, technical information and so on. In the same way, if someone does not know whether they should be vaccinated, or which kind of vaccinate to get, they should consult a doctor who is familiar with their medical history and physical condition, not someone who frequently appears in the media.

Given the challenges this year, Taiwan has indisputably done well in its disease prevention efforts, but it is not over yet. Vaccines are an important weapon in the fight against COVID-19, and no one should face the virus defenseless.

Chang Yueh-han is an assistant professor at Shih Hsin University.

Translated by Perry Svensson